John Cena Kisses Wife Shay Shariatzadeh At ‘Fast X’ Premiere In Rome: PDA Photos

John Cena gave a loving kiss to his wife Shay Shariatzadeh while at the Rome premiere of the new movie Fast X on Friday, May 12. Shay, 34, had a huge smile on as the actor, 34, pecked her cheek at the premiere. Both were also dressed in fashionable, coordinating outfits for the red carpet-event.

As John kissed his wife’s cheek, they both looked fantastic in red outfits. He rocked a maroon suit with a checkered jacket, a deep red vest, and matching pants. He completed the look with a light red, almost pink tie and black shoes. Shay was gorgeous in a hot red mini-dress with a cape and silver high heels. She also carried a small red purse with a colorful design on it. She also had some dangling earrings. Besides the photos of them kissing, the pair also posed for other shots on the red carpet.

Fast X is John’s second film in The Fast And The Furious franchise, after he made his debut in F9 It’s also expected to be the second-to-last in the film’s series. John’s co-stars like Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and more also walked the red carpet.

John and Shay have been married since October 2020. While they mostly keep their relationship private, they do make public appearances together, and they have been spotted out and about holding hands on a few different occasions in recent months, including during a recent day out in London earlier in May.

While the WWE star doesn’t often discuss his relationship, he did share a few jokes about Shay during an appearance on Ellen in January 2022. During a segment with random questions, he admitted that he’d love to swap places with her for a day. “I often talk with my wife. I would switch places with her, and I would want her to switch places with me,” he remarked.