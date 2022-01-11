Watch

John Cena’s Wife Cracks Up From The Audience As He Talks About Her In ‘Ellen’ Interview — Watch

When revealing the one thing his wife makes fun of him for, the WWE star had a pretty silly answer that had his wife laughing out loud.

Sometimes, there’s no one better to roast you than your significant other. John Cena opened up about the one thing his wife, Shay Shariatzadehwill always roast him for during a Monday January 10 interview on Ellen. Towards the end of the chat with Ellen DeGeneresJohn was asked a speed round of questions generated by the talk show host’s “Random Question Generator,” and he revealed exactly what his wife will always make fun of him for.

When the screen showed the question asking what his wife can always take jabs at, John paused for a second to think of the best response, before he said, “My size probably.” After he admitted his wife’s go-to roast, Ellen looked into the audience to see what his wife had to say. Shay giggled in a black face mask and sweetly shrugged.

Of course, a few people in the audience thought John was sharing some innuendo with his response, referencing both his large build and a more NSFW for work answer. Ellen called out the audience for their dirty thinking. “Oh you people are filthy,” she said, but the WWE star encouraged it. “Hey, take that for how you want. There’s a joke in every corner on that one,” he said.

John’s wife giggled as he spoke about her on ‘Ellen.’ (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Ellen mentioned that Shay was definitely coming up with a few more ways to roast her husband. “She’s probably thinking of nine more over there,” the host said, as the camera cut to Shay laughing out loud at John’s expense.

Before they got to Shay’s joking habits, John also sweetly admitted that Shay would be the person he would switch places with for a day if he could. “I often talk with my wife. I would switch places with her, and I would want her to switch places with me,” he said, as Ellen came up with a great idea: “That would be a great movie, by the way.”

 