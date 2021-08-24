See Pics

John Cena Is A Doting Husband Carrying Wife Shay Shariatzadeh’s Bags Through Airport — Photos

john cena
Patrick Lewis/StarPix for Paramount Pictures/Shutterstock
Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena 'Dolittle' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jan 2020
Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena 'The Suicide Squad' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 2 Aug 2021
Shay Shariatzadeh anf John Cena 'The Suicide Squad' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 2 Aug 2021
Vancouver, CANADA - *EXCLUSIVE* - John Cena flashes the peace sign after having a romantic dinner and stroll with his wife Shay in Vancouver, BC. Pictured: John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: KRed / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
John Cena is officially the best husband ever as he carried his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh’s, bags through the airport.

If only we could all have a hunky husband like John Cena, 44! The WWE star proved he is the best husband when he carried his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh’s, bags through JFK airport in New York on August 23. The couple looked adorable as they traveled together while John wheeled both his and Shay’s massive black suitcases. Shay is one lucky lady, considering all she needed to do was carry her purse around. You can see the photos HERE.

john cena
John Cena proved he’s a great husband when he carried his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh’s, bags through JFK airport in New York on August 23. (Patrick Lewis/StarPix for Paramount Pictures/Shutterstock)

For the outing, John opted to wear a navy blue fitted floral button-down shirt with dark-wash jeans, a Yankees baseball cap, black sneakers, and a face mask. Meanwhile, Shay looked just as casual in a pair of tight high-waisted blue jeans with a gray T-shirt, white sneakers, and a mask.

When the couple isn’t dressed down, they clean up quite nicely and that’s exactly what they did at the premiere of his latest film, The Suicide Squad, in Los Angeles on August 2. They looked madly in love as they shared a kiss on the red carpet and we love that John was in his superhero costume for the movie at the event.

Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena 'Dolittle' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jan 2020
John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh. John Cena, left, and Shay Shariatzadeh attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Playing With Fire" at the AMC Lincoln Square on Saturday, Oct. 26, in New York NY Premiere of "Playing With Fire", New York, USA - 26 Oct 2019
John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh. John Cena, left, and Shay Shariatzadeh attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Playing With Fire" at the AMC Lincoln Square on Saturday, Oct. 26, in New York NY Premiere of "Playing With Fire", New York, USA - 26 Oct 2019

John wore his red white and blue costume while Shay looked just as fabulous in a coordinating red white blue and gold sequin mini dress with a high neckline. She topped her look off with a pair of black strappy heels and dangling diamond earrings.

We love that the happy couple seems to be doing well and it’s so refreshing to see them both dressed up and down.