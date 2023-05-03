John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands During Rare Public Outing In London: Photos

Peacemaker star John Cena, 46, and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, 34, had a rare public outing while shopping in London together on May 3. While towing a white Zimmermann shopping bag in one hand, the WWE star held onto his leading lady’s hand in the other. John looked especially dapper in a pastel pink button-up shirt and casual black shorts. He paired the sporty, yet chic, ensemble with black athletic sneakers and his wedding band.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old’s better half looked like the ultimate chic lady in a stunning tan trench coat. Shay dressed up the look with a white cropped Alexander Wang blouse, high-waisted jeans, and hot-pink Gucci slides. The brunette beauty notably kept her left hand inside her pocket, however, she did not let go of her hubby’s hand as he flashed the peace signs to the cameras. She completed her look with a sultry burgundy lipstick and minimal jewelry.

Shay and her man’s outing is a rare one, as they often keep out of the spotlight. The two got legally married in Oct. 2020, however, they hosted their official wedding ceremony in July 2022. Their wedding was held in Vancouver, which is a special place for them as that is where they first sparked dating rumors in Mar. 2019. John’s nuptials with Shay came as a shock to many, as they only dated for one year and were not known to be engaged. They made their official red carpet debut in Oct. 2019.

The couple’s outing comes one day after the wrestling champion took to Twitter to share a message about overcoming challenging times. “Running from a problem, creates another problem. Blaming others might temporarily make us feel good, but the problem still exists,” his tweet read on May 2. “Be brave, lean into the problem and put forth whatever effort you have to find the best solution.” Although it is unclear what “problem” John was referring to, it would appear that he was simply sharing some advice to his 14 million Twitter followers.

John’s also promoted his latest acting project, Vacation Friends 2, on Apr. 25. He re-shared Hulu’s first look at the film and revealed when fans can stream the sequel to Vacation Friends. “Who wouldn’t want to return to paradise? #VacationFriends2 streams exclusively on @Hulu August 25!”, he captioned the post, along with a pineapple and palm tree emoji. The Hollywood hunk stars in the sequel alongside Insecure alums Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji. They are also joined by Meredith Hagner, Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jamie Hector, and Steve Buscemi.