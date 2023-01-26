John Cena & Wife Hold Hands In Australia Ahead Of His Ex Nikki Bella’s Wedding Special: Photos

John Cena, 45, and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh, 34, arrived in style as they headed to Sydney, Australia on Thursday, January 26. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand while carrying their luggage from the airport during their trip. Some fans were seen admiring the couple as they left the airport together for their time down under!

The couple’s trip down under comes shortly before John’s ex Nikki Bella’s wedding special premieres on E! The two wrestlers had dated in 2012, before getting engaged in 2017, but they split up before making it down the aisle in 2018. Nikki, 39, married her husband Artem Chigvintsev in Paris during a ceremony in August, but the pair’s special Nikki Bella Says I Do will air on Thursday, January 26 at 9 p.m.

For the Australian outing, John was dressed up as they left the airport. The Peacemaker actor rocked a pinstriped, dark blue, three-piece suit, complete with a vest and a white shirt underneath. He completed the look with a pair of brown dress shoes. Shay was in a more comfortable outfit. She sported gray loungers and a matching crop top, as well as white sandals.

John and Shay started dating in 2019, and they got married in Vancouver in October 2020. Before he started dating Nikki, John was briefly married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. John has often shared how much he loves Shay when speaking about her in interviews. He had remarked that if he could switch places with one person for a day, it would be his wife, during a January 2022 interview on Ellen. “I often talk with my wife. I would switch places with her, and I would want her to switch places with me,” he said.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for John! The actor is currently starring in the HBO series Peacemaker, which follows his Suicide Squad character after the events of the movie. Not only that, he has eight projects that are expected to come out in the coming year, including the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game, per IMDb.