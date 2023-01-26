John Cena & Wife Hold Hands In Australia Ahead Of His Ex Nikki Bella’s Wedding Special: Photos

The WWE star and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh were seen leaving the airport together as they arrived in Sydney, Australia.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 26, 2023 9:34AM EST
View gallery
Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena 'Dolittle' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jan 2020
*EXCLUSIVE* Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - - John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh arrived in Sydney, Australia. Pictured: John Cena, John Felix Anthony Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh BACKGRID USA 26 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: KHAP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Vancouver, CANADA - **USA AND CANADA CLIENTS MUST CALL FOR RIGHTS** John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh -- two years after legally marrying -- are finally getting the blowout wedding bash that was postponed by COVID ... and TMZ Sports has a photo of the couple! The photograph captured 45-year-old Cena and 33-year-old Shay as they headed into The Vancouver Club -- one of the nicest venues in the city -- Friday afternoon in Canada. It's unclear if John and Shay were headed to the actual wedding ceremony or a rehearsal. Shay -- who is from Vancouver -- wore a white halter cut, backless dress ... and John rocked a navy suit with camel-colored oxfords. As we previously reported, the couple tied the knot during a private ceremony in Tampa on October 12, 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic put a damper on the couple's plans ... and they couldn't have a big party to celebrate the nuptials. Fast forward to this weekend ... and it's finally time to bring the family and friends together, for what's expected to be a star-studded event. John and Shay began dating in 2019 ... following Cena's split with former fiancée Nikki Bella in 2018. It's no surprise John and Shay wound up taking a walk down the aisle. The relationship seemed destined for success from the start ... proof being a makeout sesh at a local restaurant shortly after they began seeing one another. Congrats, again!! **MANDATORY CREDIT: TMZ/BACKGRID** Pictured: John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TMZ / BACKGRID **USA and Canada Clients Must Call for Rights** USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: KHAP / BACKGRID

John Cena, 45, and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh, 34, arrived in style as they headed to Sydney, Australia on Thursday, January 26. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand while carrying their luggage from the airport during their trip. Some fans were seen admiring the couple as they left the airport together for their time down under!

John and Shay link hands as they land in Australia. (KHAP / BACKGRID)

The couple’s trip down under comes shortly before John’s ex Nikki Bella’s wedding special premieres on E! The two wrestlers had dated in 2012, before getting engaged in 2017, but they split up before making it down the aisle in 2018. Nikki, 39, married her husband Artem Chigvintsev in Paris during a ceremony in August, but the pair’s special Nikki Bella Says I Do will air on Thursday, January 26 at 9 p.m.

For the Australian outing, John was dressed up as they left the airport. The Peacemaker actor rocked a pinstriped, dark blue, three-piece suit, complete with a vest and a white shirt underneath. He completed the look with a pair of brown dress shoes. Shay was in a more comfortable outfit. She sported gray loungers and a matching crop top, as well as white sandals.

John and Shay started dating in 2019, and they got married in Vancouver in October 2020. Before he started dating Nikki, John was briefly married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. John has often shared how much he loves Shay when speaking about her in interviews. He had remarked that if he could switch places with one person for a day, it would be his wife, during a January 2022 interview on Ellen. “I often talk with my wife. I would switch places with her, and I would want her to switch places with me,” he said.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for John! The actor is currently starring in the HBO series Peacemaker, which follows his Suicide Squad character after the events of the movie. Not only that, he has eight projects that are expected to come out in the coming year, including the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game, per IMDb