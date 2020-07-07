Sebastian Athie: 5 Things To Know About Disney Channel Latin America Star Who Had Died At 24

Sebastian Athie died on July 4, a representative for the actor confirmed to HollywoodLife. He was 24. Learn more about the young actor, following his unexpected passing.

Actor Sebastian Athie died on July 4 due to “a sudden heart attack,” the actor’s representative confirmed to HollywoodLife on July 7, noting that his team will not be issuing any official statement. “Although [Sebastian’s family] is very grateful for all the signs of affection from everywhere, they also asked for some privacy and respect in these tough moments,” the actor’s representative said. Sebastian was 24.

No other details about Sebastian’s death were released, including an official autopsy report. Our thoughts are with the actor’s loved ones during this time. Learn more about the late Sebastian Athie, below:

1. Sebastian was an actor, best known for starring on the Disney Channel. — He was a regular on the Argentinian TV series Once, originally titled O11CE. Sebastian starred as a soccer player, Lorenzo Guevara for three seasons on the Disney Channel Latin America network, from 2017 to 2019. Sebastian also starred in the Mexican TV drama, La Rosa de Guadalupe.

2. Disney Channel Latin America confirmed the actor’s passing in a tribute to him on July 4. —”Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever,” the network wrote, via Twitter on Saturday. “We regret the departure of Sebastián Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell,” the statement concluded.

3. Sebastian was also a singer. — He released music as recently as 2019. Sebastian released the song, “Enloqueciendo” (translated to English: “Freaking Out”) on July 19, 2019, according to Google Play. Before that, he released the song, “Juega con el corazón” (translated to English: “Play With The Heart”) through the Disney Channel, via his show Once.

4. Sebastian’s last post on Instagram featured a Nelson Mandela quote. — He shared a photo of himself standing on an outdoor staircase, dressed in a floral shirt and striped shorts. The actor quoted Mandela’s autobiography, Long Way to Freedom in the post’s caption in Spanish: “To be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others,” he wrote.

5. Sebastian’s memorial details have not been shared, however, his Once co-stars posted tributes of their own on social media. — Actor Santiago Stieben shared a video on Instagram with the caption: “I am very sad indeed. I hesitated a lot to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you. My hug to your family, my best memories with you always.”

Sebastian’s co-star Guido Pennelli wrote on Instagram, “I love you forever, brother.” Actress Paulina Vetrano shared a collection of past photos to Instagram, writing in part, “You left a huge footprint that will mark everyone who knows you for life! You are the brother I chose! Rest in peace friend, here you will continue to illuminate with your talent and your art forever!”