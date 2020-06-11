‘Zombies’ star Milo Manheim is teaming up with his Disney Channel friends for the summer anthem ‘We Own The Summer.’ This inspiring song is exactly what we need right now. HL has your exclusive first look.

Disney Channel has the perfect anthem to make you feel inspired this summer. HollywoodLife has your EXCLUSIVE first look of “We Own The Summer,” performed by Zombies star Milo Manheim. The song reflects on the changes in the world and gives hope to kids, teens, and their families during a different kind of summer. “We Own The Summer” will empower kids to make summer 2020 one to remember, despite the extraordinary challenges.

The full music video will premiere June 12 on Disney Channel and DisneyMusicVEVO. The music video was filmed remotely and features Milo’s Zombies 2 co-stars Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Ariel Martin, Trevor Tordjman, Carla Jeffery, Chandler Kinney, and Pearce Joza. “We Own The Summer” also includes Raven’s Home stars Issac Ryan Brown, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz, and Navia Robinson; Coop & Cami Ask The World’s Ruby Rose Turner and Dakota Lotus; Gabby Duran and the Unsittables star Kylie Cantrall; Bunk’d’s Mallory Mahoney, Will Buie Jr., and Raphael Alejandro; Sydney to the Max’s Ruth Righi and Ava Kolker; and Siena Agudong and Izabele Rose of the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Upside Down Magic.

The song ushers in a season of new kid-driven, family-inclusive programming that includes new series, new movies, and new episodes of hit series. “We Own The Summer” will be heard throughout the summer in Disney Channel series. “We Own The Summer” is the perfect song to dance to as well.

The lyrics of “We Own The Summer” read:

Dance party on WiFi

Got that perfect playlist

Count down till we go live

Dressed up like we’re famous

Don’t matter now if we’re hangin’ home

Cause we’re making memories over the phone

Although we’re apart, we’re not alone

Chorus:

Oh…

Staying up all night

Talk, text till whenever

We’re gonna be alright

We own the summer

Make it the best of times

Look back and remember

What a ride, yeah what a ride

We own the summer

Backyard waterslide

Like a roller coaster

Hands up to the sky

Like we ain’t getting older

We said from the start that we’d play it cool

Even though life can change all the rules

So let’s live it up like we always knew how to

Won’t be like this forever

If it’s June or December

Apart or together

We own the summer

“Milo’s optimistic energy drives this pop-rock summer anthem, giving kids a positive hook to sing and to own the new kind of summer they will make for themselves this year, kind of a ‘stay-cation’ celebration song,” Steven Vincent, vice president, Music and Soundtracks, Disney Channel, said in a statement. “We Own The Summer” is truly the song we need to hear now more than ever.