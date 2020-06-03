Milo Manheim & Meg Donnelly Reveal Their ‘Emotional Experience’ Singing ‘Someday’ In ‘Zombies 2’

‘Zombies 2’ is available on DVD now, so you can enjoy the zequel all the time. HL spoke with Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly about their fave musical numbers, the ‘Someday (Reprise), and hopes for a third movie.

It’s been nearly 4 months since Zombies 2 premiered on Disney Channel, and we’re still jamming out to those amazing musical numbers. Zombies 2 took things to a whole new level with the arrival of the werewolves and more. Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly returned as Zed and Addison for the epic sequel, giving us so much Zeddison goodness and some incredible songs. HollywoodLife asked Meg and Milo about the standout musical moments from Zombies 2.

“Even though I wasn’t in this number, ‘I’m Winning’ is definitely my favorite because every time I watch it, I get so pumped,” Meg told HollywoodLife. “I stand out of my seat and start screaming. But my favorite one to be a part of was definitely ‘Flesh and Bone.'” Milo added, “I think ‘Flesh and Bone’ makes me feel the same way that ‘I’m Winning’ gets you, Meg. ‘Flesh and Bone’ to me is that song that gets you out of your seat and your heart starts racing along with everybody else. It’s just one of those high energy dances. It’s really fun to do with the whole cast.”

One of the most special moments of Zombies 2 was in the final minutes when Zed and Addison sing the “Someday (Reprise).” The music video for the original version of “Someday” has over 100 million views on YouTube and counting. Bringing that song back for the sequel was an “emotional experience” for both Milo and Meg.

“The craziest thing that me and Meg talked about happened when we went in to go record all these songs for Zombies 2,” Milo explained. “When you do it, they give you the song and give you a recording of it, and it has just a random person singing it. That’s how you learn the song, and you get to go in and sing along to it. The crazy thing was about the ‘Someday (Reprise)’ was that we were just singing to ourselves, so when we got back in that booth to record that song, although me and Meg worked together to do it, we both had a very emotional experience. Hearing our voice two years ago and thinking this is where it all began and look at where it is now and look at where it’s going, it was by far the most emotional day singing that song. The music is so nostalgic, and it’s going to take you back to that moment whether you like it or not. Thankfully, I love that a moment so it’s really nice to just reminisce and sing that song all over again.”

Meg said: “Every time I hear it, I definitely tear up because that song, to me, is just a reminder of everything that we’ve been through. This is all full circle, especially hearing our voices from two years ago in the booth, I was bawling my eyes out.”

The cast of Zombies 2 is incredibly close. While they’ve been in quarantine, the cast has been having regular Zoom calls. “We’re like a huge family,” Meg gushed. They also have a group text! “It’s called Zom Pom Were Gang,” Milo admitted. “We have multiple group chats!”

The ending of Zombies 2 left the door wide open for a possible Zombies 3. What is Addison? That’s the million-dollar question. “I wish we knew,” Meg said. Even though they don’t know exactly what Addison is at the moment, Meg and Milo have some ideas about what they want to see in a third movie. “I really want Zed to go back to playing football,” Milo revealed. “I had so much fun with the football scenes, but I definitely want to do more dancing just because I get to act and sing outside of Zombies, but I don’t get to dance that often and I want to do just more of it. It’s so fun just to rehearse with people and be together as a cast of dancers.” As for Meg, she really wants Addison to have a musical number in the rain that gives off La La Land vibes. “I don’t know why in the rain, but they need to give us one like that,” she said.