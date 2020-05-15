‘Zombies 2’ Video: Trevor Tordjman & Kylee Russell Teach The Fierce ‘Call To The Wild’ Dance Moves

Disney Channel’s ‘Zombies 2’ will be released on DVD on May 19 and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the ‘Call to the Wild’ dance tutorial featuring Trevor Tordjman and Kylee Russell.

Need more Zombies 2 in your life? Have no fear! The hit Disney Channel Original Movie will be available on DVD starting May 19. The DVD is full of extra goodies for the Zombies fan you know and love. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of Zombies stars Trevor Tordjman (Bucky) and Kylee Russell (Eliza) teaching the dance moves from “Call to the Wild” alongside the movie’s choreographer Jennifer Weber. Time to channel your inner werewolf!

There are so many amazing musical numbers in Zombies 2, and “Call to the Wild” ranks as one of the best. The “Call to the Wild” music video currently has over 44 million views on YouTube and counting! In our EXCLUSIVE video, Trevor explains that “Call to the Wild” is a “scene in the movies where the werewolves are trying to convince Addison that she’s their leader.” It’s the first time fans get to see into the wolf den.

From start to finish, “Call to the Wild” is totally fierce. This dance tutorial will totally teach you how to dance like a werewolf. Seriously, who doesn’t want that?! Jennifer, Trevor, and Kylee do a great job of showing off the moves you need to embrace the call.

The Zombies 2 DVD also includes bloopers, deleted scenes, and sing-alongs. In addition to “Call to the Wild,” there’s a dance tutorial for “Flesh & Bone.” Zombies 2 is the gift that keeps on giving.

Zombies 2 also stars Milo Manheim as Zed, Meg Donnelly as Addison, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Kingston Foster as Zoey, and James Godfrey as Bonzo. The highly-anticipated sequel made its big debut on Valentine’s Day 2020.