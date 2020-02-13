Meg Donnelly & Milo Manheim Tease ‘Bigger’ Sequel, Zed’s ‘Love’ For Addison & More ‘Zombies 2’ Scoop

The premiere of ‘Zombies 2’ is just one day away! HL sat down with Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim to talk all things Zeddison, the new werewolves, Zed and Addison’s journeys in the sequel, and more.

The highly-anticipated Zombies sequel, Zombies 2, is making its big debut on Feb. 14. It’s the perfect Valentine’s Day treat for everyone. It’s been nearly two years since we were first introduced to Zed, Addison, and the zombies and cheerleaders of Seabrook. They’re back and better than ever in the sequel, along with some new characters — including a trio of werewolves named Wyatt, Willa, and Wynter! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim all about what these werewolves mean for Zed and Addison.

“The Werewolves are coming in from the Forbidden Forest because they’re looking to find their moonstone, which they need,” Milo told HollywoodLife at the movie’s press junket. “I think that Zed at first is a little bit intimidated by them and I think at some point he gets a little bit jealous by Wyatt and Addison’s relationship together.” As for Addison, she has a different approach to the werewolves. “Since she went through the whole zombies thing where they came into the town and they were mistreated, I think since she knows that, she’s kind of accepting of the werewolves because she just wants them to feel welcome,” Meg said. “At first, she’s terrified but it was the same with zombies. She was terrified at first and then she gets to know them and she’s like ‘Oh, they’re not so bad.’ She wants to help them fit in and feel welcome. Wyatt just wants her help to find the moonstone because he needs it.”

Milo added: “I don’t think Zed really gives the werewolves a fair chance at first because I think that over everything what stays strong is his love for Addison. I think that before anything he’s going to make sure that she’s safe and she’s protected, so I think that when the werewolves come he doesn’t really think about it like when the zombies were trying to be accepted. He thinks about it like a danger to Addison.”

While we love all the Zeddison we can get, both Zed and Addison go through their own journeys in the sequel. Meg said that when it comes to Addison, she “doesn’t really know where she belongs. She is helping the zombies and the cheer team is now zombies and cheerleaders so she’s helping everyone come together with cheer, but she’s still not cheer captain. She’s still taking all of Bucky’s reign so she just really doesn’t know where she fits in or where she belongs.”

Milo admitted he was shocked about Zed’s initial reaction to the werewolves in Zombies 2. “In the first movie, Zed goes through something that’s so similar to the werewolves’ experience where he feels like he isn’t accepted and he feels like there’s nothing he can do,” Milo told HollywoodLife. “And then in this movie, like when I read the script for the first time, I was so surprised because I was like Zed knows all about this. Zed should know that there’s nothing wrong about the werewolves and they should be able to have an opportunity to be able to be a part of Seabrook, but I think just over everything he just loves Addison so much and he just needs to make sure she’s safe. So I think that Zed is very confused for the first half of the movie and he’s just trying to do what’s right. He’s just trying to figure it out because he always wants everybody to be happy and he’s a leader and he’s trying to make a difference, but I think he’s trying to figure out how to do that as the movie goes.”

A sequel means more new musical numbers to enjoy and Zombies 2 turns up the notch when it comes to music. “In this movie we have a whole other vibe coming in, and you’ll see in the movie the dances all are similar choreography but the humans, the zombies, the werewolves have their own distinct flair to it,” Milo admitted. “The songs are just so much bigger and better. I think it’s worth more this time. There’s so much more on the line I feel like this time. The songs are just so powerful and fun to watch.”

One of the best songs of the first Zombies is definitely “Someday.” HollywoodLife asked whether Zed and Addison’s epic ballad will reappear in the sequel. “You might get a whisper of ‘Someday’ in there. We’ll see,” Milo said. Meg added, “It’s possible.” Zombies 2 will air Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.