The werewolves are coming to Seabrook and they’re ready to take over in ‘ZOMBIES 2.’ HollywoodLife is premiering an EXCLUSIVE teaser featuring the new werewolves!

Everything at Seabrook High is running smoothly these days. It seems like the zombies, cheerleaders, and the rest of the students have found a nice rhythm. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of ZOMBIES 2, a trio of werewolves arrives in the middle of lunch, right as Zed (Milo Manheim) is about to surprise Addison (Meg Donnelly) with a date night. All eyes are on Willa (Chandler Kinney), Wyatt (Pearce Joza), and Wynter (Ariel Martin) as they walk through the room together. Addison can’t keep her eyes off these mysterious new students.

They are fierce, that’s for sure. Willa, Wyatt, and Wynter are the epitome of cool. You can’t help but want to know more about them. Zed is a little caught off guard by the arrival of the werewolves. When he looks over at Addison to scoff about the werewolves, he realizes she’s not there. Addison has gone right up to Wyatt to introduce herself. Wyatt looks over at Zed and winks at him. Zed is going to have his hands full this year!

ZOMBIES 2 will pick up as Addison and Zed prepare for Seabrook High’s Prawn, the school’s super-sized prom. But their prom-focused plans are disrupted when the werewolves show up in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook and a fearful city council reenacts Seabrook’s anti-monster laws, making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend prom together. Zed and Addison are determined to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, so Zed runs for school president.

At the same time, Addison will be drawn into the werewolves’ circle, which will cause a rift between her and Zed. Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison’s effort to find out if she really belongs amongst them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, zombies, cheerleaders, and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance. ZOMBIES 2 will premiere Feb. 14, 2020, at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.