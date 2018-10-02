Milo Manheim: 5 Things To Know About The 17-Year-Old Frontrunner On ‘DWTS’

Milo Manheim is one of the celebrities to watch on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 27. He’s the youngest contestant on this season. Here’s what you need to know about him!

Milo Manheim, 17, is a force on the dance floor with partner Witney Carson, 24. The Dancing With the Stars season 27 celebrity contestant is already a frontrunner. So, who is Milo? Check out these 5 key facts about the young and adorable actor!

1. Milo has a very famous mom! Milo’s mom is actress Camryn Manheim. She is known for her roles on Ghost Whisperer and The Practice. She won a Golden Globe and Emmy for playing Ellenor Frutt on The Practice. Camryn is the ultimate supportive mom. She is always in the audience on DWTS! “She is telling me to be myself, and she is telling me [that] when the judges say something it might be something that appears to be mean, but they’re actually just helping out,” Milo told reporters about the advice his mom has given him while on DWTS.

2. He’s a rising star in the TV business! Milo’s breakthrough role was playing Zed in the Disney Channel Original movie Zed in 2018. The DCOM also starred American Housewife’s Meg Donnelly. Milo will be guest-starring on an upcoming season 3 episode of American Housewife!

3. He can sing, too! As he proved in Zombies, Milo has incredible vocals. He has performed in 15 musicals with Liza Monjauze Productions, including Rent, Footloose, Tommy, A Chorus Line, Gypsy, and Spring Awakening.

4. He is a teen advocate. Milo is an advocate for teen suicide prevention, according to his website. He has also worked with Pediatric Aids, Poker for Puppies, Buy Life, Foster Cares, and more.

5. He can play multiple instruments. Milo is a jack of all trades! Milo can play the guitar, drums, piano, ukulele, as well as wind instruments. Watch out for this kid. He’s got it all!