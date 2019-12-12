Zed and Addison are back! In this exciting sneak peek of ‘Zombies 2,’ Zed goes to great lengths to ask Addison something. Unfortunately, things don’t exactly go as planned.

Zombies 2 is on the way! The highly-anticipated sequel will premiere Feb. 14, 2020, and it’s basically the best Valentine’s Day gift ever. Thank you, Disney Channel! In this sneak peek, Zed has a romantic question to ask Addison. In the same vein as epic prom-posals, Zed goes all-out for his prawn-posal. While Addison is riding the bus, she sees the following message written on signs: “Addison, will you go to the prawn with…” There’s a sign that’s pointed directly at Zed.

Zed thinks he’s got some time but the bus is headed right for him! He’s knocked off his ladder and manages to hang onto the bus. Zed and Addison share a brief, sweet moment during the craziness. Zed lets go of the bus and watches as it veers off the road. Yikes! Addison doesn’t get a chance to answer but we all know what she’s going to say.

When Zombies 2 picks up, Zed and Addison are getting ready for Seabrook High’s Prawn, the school’s supersized prom. But when a group of mysterious teenage werewolves, led by Willa, Wyatt, and Wynter unexpectedly arrive in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council reenacts Seabrook’s anti-monster laws making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend Prawn together. Determined to keep their plan to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, Zed runs for school president against cheer captain, Bucky, in order to change the rules. While Zed launches into his campaign, Addison is drawn into the werewolves’ circle sensing this might be where she finally fits in. Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison’s effort to find out if she really belongs amongst them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, zombies, cheerleaders, and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance.

The movie stars Milo Manheim as Zed, Meg Donnelly as Addison, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Kingston Foster as Zoey, and James Godfrey as Bonzo. Zombies 2 will air on Disney Channel.