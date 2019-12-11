‘Disney Channel Holiday Party’ Photos: Meg Donnelly & Milo Manheim Team Up For Festive Fun & More

Disney Channel is giving us the most festive party of the year with ‘Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World.’ HL has EXCLUSIVE photos of Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, and more stars at the event!

ZOMBIES 2 stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim will co-host Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World with actor and singer Matthew Morrison. The incredible holiday celebration will feature epic performances from Shaggy, Pentatonix, Raven’s Home star Issac Ryan Brown, Coop & Cami Ask the World star Ruby Rose Turner, and Gabby Duran & The Unsittables star Kylie Cantrall. The special is taking place from the happiest places on Earth — Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and aboard the majestic Disney Fantasy – part of the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Meg will sing “Home for the Holidays.” Issac and Ruby will perform “12 Days of Christmas.” Kylie will be singing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town“ aboard the Disney Fantasy. Grammy-winning group Pentatonix performs an a cappella rendition of “Here Comes Santa Claus,” while Grammy winner Shaggy will sing “Jamaican Drummer Boy.” These festive performances are going to get us into the holiday spirit immediately.

During the special, viewers will enjoy exclusive Disney Parks sneak peeks, including a first look at Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida in spring 2020 and Disneyland Park in California in the future. An exclusive first look of the Disney Channel Original Movie sequel ZOMBIES 2 will also be shown. The sequel is set to premiere on Disney Channel in 2020. BUNK’D stars Scarlett Estevez and Israel Johnson will host a special family segment highlighting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program.

Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World will air Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. The holiday special will be followed by a touching holiday-themed episode of Sydney to the Max featuring Broadway star Krystal Joy Brown will air at 8:30 p.m. on Disney Channel. Viewers can watch their favorite holiday-themed episodes, music specials, and more again and again in the special Holiday Collection featured in the DisneyNOW app throughout the month of December. Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World will air Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.