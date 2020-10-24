Sacha Baron Cohen: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Borat’ Star Amid Rudy Giuliani Scandal

Sacha Baron Cohen played the iconic character of Borat in the new film, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’, which features a controversial clip with Trump aide Rudy Giuliani. Here are five things you should know about him.

One of Sacha Baron Cohen‘s most memorable characters, Borat Sagdiyev, is at it again in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the sequel to 2006’s Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. In the mockumentary comedy, which was released by Amazon Studios on Oct. 23, the 49-year-old actor’s hilarious character, who is a journalist, deals with issues like racism, President Donald Trump, 74, and the COVID-19 pandemic that’s entangled Trump’s attorney, as he brings his 15-year-old daughter (played by actress Maria Bakalova, 24) to the United States to offer her as a bride for Vice President Mike Pence. One controversial scene from the film that’s getting a lot of attention shows Trump aide and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, 76, apparently tucking his hand into his pants while in a bedroom suite, where Borat’s daughter was interviewing him.

On Oct. 21, Giuliani called the scene, which was filmed in July, a “hit job” by Sacha and claimed he was only taking off his microphone and nothing more. “I had to take off the electronic equipment,” he said in the radio interview. “And when the electronic equipment came off, some of it was in the back and my shirt came a little out, although my clothes were entirely on. I leaned back, and I tucked my shirt in, and at that point, at that point, they have this picture they take which looks doctored, but in any event, I’m tucking my shirt in. I assure you that’s all I was doing.”

Here are five things to know about Sacha, his career, and his reaction to the controversy.

1.) He jokingly defended Giuliani and the controversial scene while in character, but not in real life. “I here to defend America’s mayor Rudolph Giuliani,” Sacha said as Borat in the Oct. 22 Twitter clip, which can be seen below. “What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter have been turned into something disgusting by fake news media.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

On Oct. 23, Sacha responded to the scene with his own reaction during an interview, which can be seen below. “I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there ‘appropriate behavior,’ then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” he told Good Morning America. “I urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is.”

He added, “[Rudy] did what he did. And, make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us.” Maria, who was also present for the interview, said that despite the headline-making moment with Giuliani, she never felt unsafe. “I always felt safe with our team, with our crew, with Sacha in our corner. I actually never felt like I was in danger. That’s why I’m lucky – because I had them,” she said.

“I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior then heaven knows what he’s doing with other female journalists in hotel rooms.”@SachaBaronCohen weighs in on the Rudy Giuliani scene in #Borat2 that has made headlines. pic.twitter.com/RfeNJeWPdw — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2020

2.) His real-life encounters with people in the Borat films haven’t always gone well. Even though Sacha is in full character during the interactions, the prankster has fooled many, and even Giuliani himself, admitted to filing an NYPD police report on him back in July, when he burst into the door during, what he thought, was a legit interview with his character’s daughter. “This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down so I reported it to the police,” Giuliani told The New York Post in July. “He then ran away. I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled, and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

3.) In addition to Borat, he has played other impressive fictional satirical characters. Some of them include Ali G, Brüno Gehard, and Admiral General Aladeen. Some of his most popular films are the Borat films, Bruno, The Dictator, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

4.) The British star began his career in the spotlight as a model. After attending University in England, he spent some time working as a fashion model before getting a weekly hosting gig for a programme on Windsor cable television’s local broadcasts. He went on to host Pump TV from 1995-1996 and had jobs in commercials. He also took clown training in Paris before using his comedy and talent in portraying fictional characters as a way to branch into acting full time.

5.) He is the father of three children. Sacha married actress Isla Fisher, 44, in 2010 and they share two daughters, Olive and Elula, and son Montgomery.