After the former NYC mayor was caught with his hand in his pants during a prank, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat jokingly defended him!



Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen, 49, has jumped to Rudy Giuliani‘s defense! The “statement” — which is done in character as Borat — comes after the former NYC mayor fell for a prank that appears in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. “I here to defend America’s mayor Rudolph Giuliani,” Sacha-as-Borat says in the Oct. 22 video, which is clearly a joke. The tweeted video comes after Rudy believed he was being interviewed by a journalist for an international news show, but in reality he was fooled by actress Maria Bakalova, 24.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

In the movie, Maria plays Borat’s fictional 15-year-old daughter Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev. After the “interview,” the pair headed back to a hotel room where things took an embarrassing turn for the 76-year-old politician. Rudy seemingly untucks his shirt to then stick his hand down his pants for several seconds. Sacha’s Borat went on, “What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter have been turned into something disgusting by fake news media.”

Of note, Rudy had no reason to believe that the 24-year-old actress was underage like her fictional character. “I warn you: anyone else try this, and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his supenis,” Sacha’s Borat added in the clip, which he called “OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV.” Rudy later attributed the awkward movement to the removal of his microphone, which required hm to adjust his pants.

“I had to take off the electronic equipment,” Giuliani said in an October 21 interview. “And when the electronic equipment came off, some of it was in the back and my shirt came a little out, although my clothes were entirely on. I leaned back, and I tucked my shirt in, and at that point, at that point, they have this picture they take which looks doctored, but in any event, I’m tucking my shirt in. I assure you that’s all I was doing,” he explained.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020