Ruston Kelly: 5 Things To Know About Kacey Musgraves’ Singer-Songwriter Husband Who She’s Divorcing

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly announced the sad news that they’re splitting up after two and a half years of marriage on July 3. Here are five things you should know about Ruston.

Kacey Musgraves, 31, and husband Ruston Kelly, 31, shocked fans on July 2 when they announced their “painful decision” to part ways in a joint statement released by their reps and obtained by People. The sad news comes just two and a half years after they married in Tennessee.

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening,” the statement read. “These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work,” the statement continued. “Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Here are five things you should know about Ruston as the former couple begin new separate journeys.

1.) He’s a singer-songwriter who’s been in the music business since 2013. He started playing music when he was very young and went on to release his pwn first full-length album when he was in high school. One of his first major songwriting credits was on Tim McGraw‘s 2013 song “Nashville Without You.” He eventually released two EPs and two Studio albums by 2020 and headlined his own tour, the Dying Star Fall Tour, from 2018-2019.

2.) Music led him to meeting Kacey in 2016. The musicians met at a songwriters’ showcase at the Bluebird Cafe music venue in Nashville, TN, where he was performing. They connected afterward to write music together and eventually started dating. They became engaged in Dec. 2016 and married in Oct. 2017.

3.) He inspired Kacey’s mega-successful 2018 album Golden Hour. After the album won the 2019 Grammy Award for Album of the Year, Kacey talked to Glamour about the experience and how grateful she was to have Ruston, who “inspired a lot of it”, with her during the incredible moment.

“It was a moment of definite disbelief, but also openheartedness,” she told the outlet. “I was flashing back through writing all the songs, meeting my husband, recording everything, and all the positivity that’s come my way through all of this. It was this overwhelming sense of gratitude. I love these songs so much. I have a man that loves me so much and inspired a lot of it.”

4.) He’s struggled with a drug addiction and had an overdose in Dec. 2015. The scary incident led to him pursuing a life of sobriety and he revealed that he once went to a rehab in North Carolina.

5.) He often writes heartfelt and thought-provoking captions about his life on his Instagram photos. In a post that included a photo of an angel, which he shared on Dec. 31, 2019, he reflected on the year and admitted it was both “challenging and rewarding.”

“this past year was a challenging and rewarding year, conflicts mixed with resolve and the ever struggle to do better with yourself every time,” the caption read. “But self-reliance and the industrial quest of knowing who you are, every day and in every action, does not mean aloneness. In fact it’s quite the opposite.”

“Your community and family and blood is a foundational element of who you are and your empowerment to persevere,” he continued. “It is your safety and your recharging. My own have been this to me, and being more present this year than ever has taught me the deeper value in that connection. Onward!”