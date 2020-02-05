Kacey Musgraves & Husband Ruston Kelly Spotted Together In NYC After Fans Fear They’d Broken Up

For a moment, it seemed like the sun had set on Kacey Musgraves’s marriage with Ruston Kelly. Amid rumors of a break, the couple was seen happily together on the streets of NYC.

“Cause I know my place, and it ain’t with you/ Sunsets fade, and love does too / Oh, we had our day in the sun / When a horse wants to run, ain’t no sense in closing the gate / You can have your space,” Kacey Musgraves sings on her award-winning album, Golden Hour. Coincidentally, it appears everything’s golden between Kacey, 31, and husband Ruston Kelly, 31. Amid fans’ fears that the two had called it quits, the couple was seen on the chilly streets of Manhattan on Feb. 4. Kacey wore a white top that exposed her midriff to New York City’s winter weather, while Ruston rocked a pair of blue pants along with some checkerboard kicks. With these two lovebirds appearing happy together, it seems fans’ fears were unfounded.

Kacey and Ruston sparked talk of a possible breakup at the start of January. Fans noticed that both deleted all their Instagram photos of each other, per Pop Crush. They continued to follow each other, but the sudden social media scrubbing, it left fans fearing the worst. “if the relationship Kacey Musgraves wrote about golden hour really has ended in divorce I will NEVER believe in love again.” “i can’t even imagine the power in a Kacey Musgraves breakup album. it would probably destroy me.” Though, perhaps they shouldn’t have been too concerned. Kacey, after all, kept a picture of her ringing in 2020 by kissing her husband on the cheek. “Seeing 2020,” she captioned the shot.

Kacey and Ruston tied the knot in October 2017. She first met him at a songwriters showcase at Nashville’s Bluebird Café. “His songs made me really emotional. I thought, This guy’s really clever, whoever he is,” she told Glamour. They started talking that night and a few months later, he invited her over to her house to write. “And then it was ‘That’s all she wrote.’ Pun intended. Everything was right. I didn’t have to shift any part of my personality to make it fit together, which isn’t really something I’ve had before.”

The relationship and marriage opened up the floodgates of creative inspiration. “That whole time period was a big opening of heart for me,” she said. “I started to see the world in a more fond, pretty light. After meeting this person who really allows me to just be myself, not have to walk on eggshells for any reason, songs started pouring out.” The result was the massive Golden Hour, a record that debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, won the 2019 Grammy for Album of the Year (and Best Country Album.). Thankfully, it seems at the moment, she has no reason to sing a sad song.