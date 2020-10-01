Roddy Ricch: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Performing At Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

One of the brightest stars in hip-hop will shine at Rhianna’s 2020 Savage x Fenty Fashion Show. Roddy Ricch will perform, so here’s what you need to know about ‘The Box’ rapper.

You have to imagine that anyone hoping for a Roddy Ricch x Rihanna collaboration wasn’t expecting this. Roddy, 21, will be one of the performers during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 2 on Oct. 2. Ella Mai will reunite with her “Boo’d Up” DJ/Producer Mustard, and Miguel, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Miguel, and Rosalía are also scheduled to perform. Considering this show features some of the biggest celebs (Bella Hadid, Normani, Lizzo, Demi Moore, Cara Delevigne, Paris Hilton, etc.), it would make sense to get one of the hottest names in hip-hop involved. For those who need the 411 on Roddy, here’s a brief refresher on the guy who’s been dominating the charts in 2020.

1. He’s a young star within the hip-hop world. Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., the man who would become Roddy Ricch grew up in Compton, California. He started rapping as a youth and began his career as a teen. “I bought some equipment, and then I started recording real heavy, in my room, when I was like 16,” he told XXL in 2018. “I was just playin’ with it.” That hobby led to him putting out his first mixtape, Feed Tha Streets, in 2017. The sequel, Feed Tha Streets II, would be his breakthrough. A single from it, “Die Young,” released in July 2018, blew up online, eventually going double Platinum.

Following “Die Young,” it seems that everything Roddy touched turned to Platinum. He had a run of singles – “Every Season,” “Project Dreams,” “Start wit Me,” “The Box,” and “High Fashion” (featuring his fellow Savage X Fenty performer, Mustard) – that were successful hits.

“My best friend died in a high-speed chase. Before he went to jail, he told me, ‘Roddy, chase the bag, do what you gotta do, put this before anything.’ I looked up to him, ’cause he was getting money before me. It’s more about chasing it, for me,” Roddy told XXL. “I don’t really be putting no limitations or projections on myself. I just go do it.”

2. Roddy has a hit album…Roddy released his debut studio album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, on Dec. 6, 2019. It premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent the next two months hovering near the top of the chart. It would take the No. 1 spot for the fourth time in mid-February, before slowly sliding down. As of October 2020, ten months after its release, it’s at No. 32. The album won the 2020 BET Award for Album of the Year and will likely be a contender in the 2021 Grammy Awards. He’s already a Grammy winner, picking up Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle” during the 2020 ceremony.

3. …and two hit singles. Roddy will likely end 2020 with the title of “Most Weeks Spent At The Top Of The Billboard Hot 100.” His single “The Box” dominated the first three months of 2020, occupying the No. 1 spot for eleven weeks, from Jan. 18 to March 28. From there, the No. 1 spot was a revolving door, with The Weeknd, Drake, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga all taking the crown. Roddy returned the No. 1 position as a featured artist on DaBaby’s “Rockstar.” The track spent five weeks at the top, giving Roddy 16 total weeks of being No. 1 this year.

4. He’s a low-key type of guy. “I don’t really partake in the celebrity aspect of it all,” Roddy said to GQ in January 2020. “I don’t go to parties, I don’t hang out, I don’t really talk to nobody. I don’t really consider myself a celebrity,” he explains. “When the world catches me outside, then it’s like, ‘Oh shit, it’s Roddy!’ I’m cool about it, as long as my personal space isn’t threatened. It’s funny, I’m not a celebrity, I guess I’m just known.”

5. Roddy says he could have been in the NBA. “I used to be like Michael Jordan in high school, no cap,” he told XXL in 2018. “[I was a] point guard. I was more like an Allen Iverson type of n—a, I ain’t gon lie. Jordan was a dunking type of n—a. I was more like that cross-a-n—a-up, breaking-his-ankles type situation.”