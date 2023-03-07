Phoebe Gates: 5 Things To Know About Bill Gates’ Daughter

Phoebe Gates is the daughter of Bill Gates and his ex, Melinda French Gates.

Not only is she the daughter of two very successful people, but she’s also studying women’s health at Stanford University.

Most recently, on Mar. 6, 2023, Phoebe clapped back at online haters for making her and her boyfriend a “meme” due to their interracial relationship.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, 67, has many impressive accolades under his belt, but the one of “father” might just be his favorite. During his marriage to Melinda French Gates, 58, the former couple welcomed three kids: Jennifer, 26, Rory John, 23, and Phoebe Adele, 20. Phoebe is the youngest of the bunch and is very active on social media about her passion for women’s health and reproductive issues. Amid her recent clapping back at haters for judging her interracial relationship, below are five things to know Phoebe!

1. Phoebe Gates Is Close To Her Parents

The blonde-turned-brunette beauty is very close to her parents, as she has posted both of them on her Instagram several times. Most recently, she pinned a photo with her dad in a fancy tuxedo on June 9, 2022. “So honored to attend #Time100 with my dad. I felt so inspired by all these change-makers. Glad @simuliu finally got my dad to try bubble tea,” she captioned the adorable snapshot. And later that month, Phoebe shared a carousel of photos with Bill for Father’s Day. “Dad, thank you for letting me learn from you every day and look up to your intellect and work. Most importantly, thank you for being my dad. Love you today and always,” she wrote on the post.

As for her mom, Phoebe made sure to shout out the Gates matriarch on Mother’s Day 2019. “Happy mother’s day to the best mom a girl could ask for. You are inspiriation [sic] not only to me but to girls all around the world. Thankyou [sic] for all always having my back and for being there for me at my worst. I love you endlessly,” she captioned the photo of her mom and two siblings.

2. She’s The Youngest Of Her 3 Siblings

As previously mentioned, Phoebe is the youngest of Bill and Melinda’s kids. Not only is she close to her parents, but the 20-year-old maintains a close bond with her brother and sister as well! Most recently, Phoebe took to Instagram to gush over her sister and her husband, Nayel Nassar‘s wedding on Feb. 14, 2022. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the couple I look up to in a million ways celebrating your love this year was the greatest privilege of my life,” she captioned the sweet wedding throwback photo. In addition, Phoebe and her two siblings were featured on Jenn’s Instagram when Rory graduated college in June 2022. “Celebrating Rory’s graduation from the University of Chicago this weekend! A double major & masters in 4 years. So proud of you,” she captioned the photos (see above).

3. Phoebe Is An Advocate For Women’s Health

Across the college student’s Instagram, not only is she pictured spending time with her family and friends, but she’s also seen advocating for women’s health and reproductive rights. Most recently, on June 16, 2022, Phoebe took to Instagram to share a bikini photo to discuss reproductive rights. “I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it. Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care,” she captioned the post. “Right now, the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. Join me and millions of other women in our fight for this basic human right. @PlannedParenthood #BansOffOurBodies.”

At the time, Phoebe also wrote an opinion piece for Vogue to reflect on the Supreme Court overturning the groundbreaking legislation. “When you’re Melinda’s daughter, it’s easy to be passionate about reproductive health. My mom is my hero. She’s a brilliant reformer who travels around the world advocating for gender equality,” she wrote. “When I started college last year, I wanted to become an advocate, like my mom. So I tried to learn as much as I could about making policy, finding the best data, gathering the best ideas, and educating the right people.”

4. She’s In An Interracial Relationship

Phoebe is very public about her relationship with her college boyfriend, Robert Ross, so much so that she recently clapped back at online haters for commenting on their interracial relationship. On Mar. 3, 2023, the activist told The Information via Business Insider that she was tired of how people talked about her and her beau online. When asked about what she disliked about social media fame, she said, “The misconceptions and conspiracy theories about my family and my relationship with my boyfriend.” She continued, “It’s 2023. I’m done being memed for being in an interracial relationship.”

She also has shared a numerous moments of their romance via Instagram and TikTok. “This year, with you,” she captioned a montage video of her and Robert on Dec. 30, 2022. And a few days later, the couple took to her Instagram to pose in front of a fireplace to ring in the New Year. “NYE,” she captioned the photo of her in a stunning red dress (see above).

5. The Beauty Is Attending Stanford University

Phoebe is determined to carve out a path for herself and that includes her studies at the prestigious Stanford University. Her father is notorious for dropping out of Harvard in 1975 to co-found the success tech company, Microsoft, however his daughter is likely to not follow that path. The impressive young woman took to Instagram on Dec. 15, 2022, to share an adorable study-time selfie amid finals week. “How I wish I looked vs how I actually look during finals week,” she captioned the two snapshots. Phoebe is set to graduate from the California university in 2025.