Kerry Washington’s Husband: 5 Things To Know About Nnamdi Asomugha

Nnamdi Asomugha is the husband of actress Kerry Washington.

Not only is he an actor like his wife, but he also played college football in his younger years.

Nnamdi stars in the 2022 Netflix film The Good Nurse alongside Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

Scandal star Kerry Washington, 45, is known for being extremely private about her personal life, which includes her marriage to Nnamdi Asomugha, 41. The power couple may not be in the spotlight together often, but when they do they always show up in style. Below are five things to know about Kerry’s husband!

1. Nnamdi Asomugha Is Married To Kerry Washington

In typical Kerry fashion, she kept her wedding with Nnamdi completely out of the spotlight. In fact, the pair even went out of their way to get married in secret back in 2013. “Everything was held at one of Kerry’s friend’s houses,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They flew a few people out on this little private plane. The house was beautiful.”

The insider also shared that Nnadi and his bride had a private plane only fly out a few special guests to their ceremony in Idaho. “It was small, just family and close friends,” an attendee told the outlet. “They said their own vows, people stayed at the house. It was really simple and sweet.”

2. He Is Also An Actor

Although his wife is an established actor with many accolades to her name, Nnamdi also works in the same industry. Not only does he act, but he is also credited as a producer. More recently he stars in the Netflix thriller The Good Nurse alongside Oscar-winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain. A few other projects Nnamdi has appeared on include Sylvie’s Love alongside Tessa Thompson and the movie Crown Heights.

3. Nnamdi Has His Own Charity

When he is not busy working on the set of movies, Nnamdi is running his charity, the Asomugha Foundation. His charity is so successful that he has even had former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton help out for certain projects. Nnamdi shared a photo with the political figures via his Instagram on Oct. 26, 2021, to wish Hillary a happy birthday. “‘Always aim high, work hard, and care deeply about what you believe in.’ –Hillary Clinton Happy birthday, @hillaryclinton! #TipTuesday #ThrowbackTuesday #ACTS,” he captioned the sweet post.

4. The Star Played College Football

A decade before he married the brunette beauty, Nnamdi was busy playing for the NFL! He also played college football during his time at the University of California, Berkeley. In 2003, the talented athlete signed with the Oakland Raiders, and in 2011 he went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition, he played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, before announcing his retirement from the NFL that same year.

5. Nnamdi And Kerry Are Parents

Kerry and her hubby are parents to three children! Kerry is a stepmom to Nnamdi’s 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, and the mother to the two children she and Nnami welcomed during their marriage. Their first baby is Isabelle Amarchi, who was born on April 21, 2014. Just two years later Isabelle added a second sibling to her family with the birth of the couple’s first son, Caleb Kelechi, 6.

In 2019, the mom-of-three even told PEOPLE that it is hard for her to resist sharing family photos. “I have moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids and I wanna post it online, and I tend to just send it to my parents or my shrink instead,” she said at the time. “I’m like, ‘My kids are so cute and I don’t wanna post about them, so look at how cute they are!’ ” she adds.