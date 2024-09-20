Who Is Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s Girlfriend? All About Victoria Abbott

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

Nicholas Alexander Chavez is happily in love with his girlfriend, Victoria Abbott.

The Emmy Award-winning actor, who plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, recently celebrated Abbott’s 23rd birthday by sharing a heartfelt message on social media. Their relationship became more public in 2024, with Chavez sharing glimpses of their travels and special moments on Instagram.

“I love you to the moon and back a million times over,” Chavez wrote in his Instagram stories, along with a photo of Abbott on vacation. “Happy 23rd birthday, baby!”

The 25-year-old Houston-born actor first gained widespread recognition with his portrayal of Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital, earning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series less than a year after joining the cast. Now, with his role as one of the infamous Menendez brothers, convicted of the 1989 murders of their parents, Chavez is solidifying himself as an actor to watch.

Find out everything about his girlfriend here!

Who Is Abbott?

Raised in Bellevue, Nebraska, Abbott moved to Los Angeles at 13, where she began acting and quickly fell in love with the craft, as she shared in an interview with Voyage LA. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Abbott (@victoria.abbott)

What Has Abbott Acted In?

Abbott is an emerging actress with a diverse range of credits in both television and film. She first gained recognition for her role in the Netflix series Echoes (2022), where she portrayed one of a pair of twins involved in a psychological drama alongside her real-life twin sister, Madison Abbott. In the show, the twins secretly swapped lives since childhood, leading to a double life that unravels when one mysteriously disappears.

In 2024, Abbott is set to appear in the series Grotesquerie, where she plays Andrea Saldana alongside her boyfriend, Chavez, who stars as Father Charlie. The ten-episode first season of Ryan Murphy‘s new project will air in two key places this fall. Starting on Wednesday, September 25, the series will debut on FX, with each installment available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

Abbott’s early acting experiences include commercials and smaller roles, such as her part in the horror-comedy pilot Geisting (2021) and projects like Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury. Her first booking came in eighth grade with a Disney Infinity commercial, and she has since expanded her work to include music videos and other creative ventures through Bella Agency, Los Angeles.