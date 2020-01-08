Moon Angell: 5 Things to Know About Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Rumored New GF

Moon Angell’s at the center of a controversy after Lyssa Chapman called her out for allegedly dating Dog The Bounty Hunter after stepmom Beth Chapman’s death. Learn more about Moon, and the situation, here.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman has reportedly let a new woman into his life seven months after the tragic death of his beloved wife, Beth Chapman. Dog, 66, is reportedly dating his longtime assistant Moon Angell, fans think, after noticing that his daughter, Lyssa Chapman, 32, left a series of barfing emojis in the comments of a selfie he posted on January 6. The seemingly innocuous pic shows Moon and Dog next to each other as he gives a thumbs up to the camera, and is captioned, “Thank you MOON !!!!” Lyssa has since deleted her comment, but further fueled the situation on Twitter with a series of angry tweets to Moon. Here’s five important facts about Moon and the romance rumors:

1. She’s known Dog for 30 years. Moon and Dog have been in each other’s lives for decades, and she started working for the bounty hunter and reality star 21 years ago, according to LinkedIn. The site lists her role as Hollywood Executive/Personal Assistant/Denver Dog House Merch Store/DTBH Facebook,” and her duties apparently include helping Dog around the house and cleaning. One of Dog’s other daughters, Cecily Chapman, accused Moon in a January 6 tweet of moving in with her dad shortly after Beth’s passing: “I’ve been very quiet concerning the circumstances but tbh what kinda “friend” moves into a dead friends house with their husband?! And ACTS LIKE THEY DID NOTHING WRONG? #Narcissist”.

2. Lyssa Chapman has called her out on social media multiple times. It was her January 6 tweets that got attention, but Lyssa fired at Moon on December 18, as well. “You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa tweeted at Moon at the time. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!” It’s unclear what prompted the tweet.

3. She allegedly dated one of Dog’s sons in the past. During Lyssa’s Twitter rant, she revealed, “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho… My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.” She didn’t reveal which brother — Dog has 10 sons.

4. Dog said he was open to finding love again after Beth’s death. Dog opened up in a candid interview with HollywoodLife in September, telling us EXCLUSIVELY that while he “will have a girlfriend [again] probably,” he had made promised Beth before her passing that he would never remarry. Beth was Dog’s fifth wife; he was previously married to La fonda Sue Honeycutt, Anne M Tengell, Lyssa Rae Brittain (Lyssa’s mom), and Tawny Marie Chapman. Dog and Beth married in 2006 after over a decade together, and had two kids together.

5. A source close to Dog have denied the dating rumors. “Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years. Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth,” they told PEOPLE.