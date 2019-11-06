Remembering Beth Chapman: A Look Back At Her Most Beautiful Moments With Dog The Bounty Hunter

On the day of the finale for ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’ we’re looking back at the special moments shared between Dog The Bounty Hunter and his late wife, Beth Chapman.

Since Beth Chapman‘s passing on June 26, 2019, fans have been sending in their love and support to Dog The Bounty Hunter, 66. Born Duane Chapman, Dog and his family went into mourning for Beth just as the new season of Dog’s Most Wanted was underway. The new batch of episodes captured Beth in the last months of her life, with tonight’s episode chronicling her final days as well as the aftermath of her passing, and will feature the response from fans, as they passed along their condolences to the Chapman family. Before Beth’s tragic death, she was an effervescent part of the series, and the apple of Dog’s eye.

The pair shared some of their sweetest moments together when they were away from the cameras. Often, Beth and Dog weren’t shy about showing their love for the world to see. One such moment was when the couple walked the red carpet of the 2013 CMT Awards in Nashville. They looked so in love with one another, and Beth was truly lovely in her royal blue dress. While posing on the red carpet, Dog and Beth even shared a sweet smooch.

Of course, Beth and Dog shared some special moments while filming their thrilling series. While filming the show, Beth was incredibly supportive of Dog and always stood by his side. Sometimes, the camera would even capture the pair having small, intimate moments — sharing a kiss or a loving embrace amidst the chaos of their jobs. Naturally, things were always equally sweet when Dog and Beth weren’t working. The duo often went on date nights, where Dog would hold his lady’s hand through the night.

But it’s those endearing moments on red carpets that fans really love to reminisce on. The couple cozied up on the red carpet at the ACM Awards, where Beth donned a lovely pink gown with silver embellishments down her torso. While posing for the cameras, Dog put his face close to his wife’s while caressing her chin and cheek. Beth couldn’t help but beam at her man, as they created one of the cutest scenes to play out on the red carpet.

Beth and Dog shared some incredible, emotional moments together throughout their 13-year marriage in front of and behind the camera. Tonight’s finale for Dog’s Most Wanted will be a difficult watch for fans and casual audiences alike, as Beth’s final days are shown. But her memory will live on with fans, friends, and her loving family. To take a look at more of the beautiful moments shared between Dog and Beth, click through the gallery above.