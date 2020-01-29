Dog The Bounty Hunter Proposes To Son’s Ex Moon Angell In Dr. Oz Preview, 7 Months After Death Of Wife Beth

A shocking ‘Dr. Oz’ preview reveals that Dog the Bounty Hunter has proposed to his girlfriend, Moon Angell — who happens to be his son’s ex-girlfriend AND late wife Beth Chapman’s friend.

Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s daughters are about to flip out. The Dog’s Most Wanted star, 66, appeared on Dr. Oz with his new girlfriend, Moon Angell, and things got emotional. While speaking about their relationship in a preview from the upcoming episode (watch below), Dog gets caught up in the moment and proposes! In the 30 second clip, Dog tears up as he tells Dr. Mehmet Oz that he contemplated suicide after his wife, Beth Chapman‘s death, and that he’s “a lot happier with [Moon Angell] around.” He turns to his girlfriend of two months and asks: “Moon Angell, will you marry me?”

Moon Angell’s shocked, Dr. Oz is shocked — hell, even Dog looks shocked that he suddenly proposed! But, slow down; despite proposing to Moon Angell just seven months after the death of his beloved wife, Beth Chapman, he’s not actually engaged, according to TMZ. Sources close to the show told TMZ that Dog “told Moon he loved her and revealed he was talking to God in the bathroom during a break, and God told him he should propose.” However, sources close to the Chapman family also told the outlet that Dog was just being “overly emotional” and did not give her a ring.

Dog and Moon Angell getting engaged would not go over well with his family. His daughters, Lyssa Chapman, 32, and Cecily Chapman, have attacked her multiple times on Twitter, accusing the family’s longtime assistant and friend, of moving into Dog’s house just one month after Beth’s passing. “You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa tweeted at Moon Angell on January 6. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before.”

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

Moon Angell, whom Dog has known for 30 years, isn’t just an employee; she’s a close family friend. In fact, she was the maid of honor at Dog and Beth’s wedding in 2006. It gets messier from there: Lyssa claimed that Moon Angell also dated one of her brothers, though did not name which one; Dog has seven sons. “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do?”

It’s especially shocking that Dog would propose, considering he revealed to HollywoodLife in September that he promised Beth, before she died of throat cancer in June 2019, that he would never remarry. He said that he would, however, “have a girlfriend [again] probably.” He reiterated this to Radar Online after Lyssa’s tweets, telling the outlet, “Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family through many ups and downs… There will never be another Mrs. Dog, but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s episode of Dr. Oz airs February 2.