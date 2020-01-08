Dog The Bounty Hunter Claps Back At Daughter Over Dating Accusation: I Don’t Want ‘Another Mrs. Chapman’

Dog the Bounty Hunter is hitting back at daughter Lyssa’s claims that he’s dating a longtime friend after the death of his wife Beth seven months ago.

While Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman will never get over the tragic death of his beloved wife Beth from cancer in June of 2019, he’s been finding solace with a longtime female friend. He’s been spending time with Moon Angell, but his daughter Lyssa Chapman, 32, has accused her of trying to become Dog’s new girlfriend. The 66-year-old Dog’s Most Wanted star says that’s just not the case right now.

“Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family through many ups and downs,” Dog tells Radar Online. “All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me!” he explains, “Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. There will never be another Mrs. Dog, but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Dog’s daughter Lyssa has been going off on Moon via Twitter. On Dec. 18 she ranted, “You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!” She continued in another tweet, writing, “I’m saving my dad from a maniac. You’re a user abuser. Disgusting to move in on a man while he’s mourning have fun in HELL MARY.”

On Jan. 6 Lyssa tweeted, “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,” so she’s still on a mission to get Moon away from her dad.

Even though Lyssa is furious, Dog stands by his decision to maintain his close friendship with Moon. “I know Almighty God hears my broken heart and I didn’t ask him for another Mrs. Chapman, but I asked him for a friend and He gave me Moon,” he tells Radar. On Jan. 5 he posted an Instagram photo with her, showing a “thumbs up” sign and writing “Thank you MOON !!!!”