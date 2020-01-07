Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Goes On Twitter Rant After He Cozies Up To New Woman

Lyssa Chapman, 32, took to Twitter on Jan. 6 to tweet her disapproval of her dad’s rumored girlfriend Moon Angell after he posted an Instagram pic with her six months after his wife Beth’s death.

Duane “Dog” Chapman, 66, got a lot of people’s attention on Jan. 5, including his daughter Lyssa, 32, when he took to Instagram to post a photo of himself smiling with Moon Angell, a woman who claims to be a longtime employee of the Chapman family, and is now rumored to be his new girlfriend. Lyssa, whose stepmother was Dog’s late wife Beth Chapman, took to her Twitter page on Jan. 6 to post a series of tweets about her disapproval for her dad’s alleged lady love and included some insinuated accusations about what she’s done.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,” one of Lyssa’s tweets read.

“My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this,” she continued in a second tweet.

Lyssa’s tweets come one day after Dog shared the now infamous pic with Moon on his Instagram. In the pic, which can be seen here, he can be seen smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera as Moon poses with him and smiles. “Thank you MOON !!!!” he captioned the snapshot. Many of his followers negatively responded to the post, including Lyssa, who left three vomiting emojis, so he quickly disabled the comments.

Moon has received criticism due to Lyssa’s history of public feuds with her and Lyssa’s claim that she moved in on Dog just months after Beth died of cancer last June. The two women engaged in an argument on Twitter in Dec. when Lyssa called her “a disgusting woman” and “the lowest scum on the planet”. Moon responded to Lyssa’s harsh words in a now-deleted tweet that read, “Lil Miss TMZ Rat” and accused her of riding her father’s coattails after she “showed up as a drug addict from Alaska.” She also claimed that she’s been working with the Chapman family for 21 years and lists her position with them as a “Hollywood Executive/Personal Assistant/Denver Dog House Merch Store/DTBH Facebook” on LinkedIn.

In Sept., Dog admitted that although he might find love again, he will honor Beth by never remarrying. “Well, I am a man and I will have a girlfriend probably — but I will never get remarried. I promised Beth I would never get remarried,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “I told her the same thing; if I were to pass away I told her, ‘You better not f**king get married! I don’t care what you do and how many boyfriends you got, but please don’t ever stand next to someone and say the vows.’ So, we both made a deal like that.”