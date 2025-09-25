Mel Owens: 5 Things to Know About the New ‘Golden Bachelor’

Image Credit: Disney

The Golden Bachelor is finally back. Fans of the hit ABC spinoff series of The Bachelor franchise can finally watch season 2 and meet the new leading man: Mel Owens. The 66-year-old is described as a “devoted dad” who is searching for the love of his life.

“Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship — sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple,” Mel’s ABC bio reads. “As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years.”

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts we know about Mel while The Golden Bachelor fans get to know him!

Mel Owens Was a Football Player

Mel is best known for being a linebacker for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams from 1981 through 1989. The Detroit, Michigan, native was the ninth overall draft pick in 1981 by the team.

Mel Owens Worked as a Financial Advisor

After his football career came to an end in 1989, Mel moved on to explore different business ventures. He became a financial advisor for the investment and wealth management company Merrill Lynch.

Mel Owens Founded a California Law Firm

Following his stint as a financial advisor, Mel attended law school and graduated from the University of California at San Francisco with a Juris Doctorate, according to Namanny, Byrne & Owens Law’s website. In 2006, Mel became a founding partner at the law firm, which is based in Laguna Hills, California.

Per NBO Law’s bio on Mel, he is a lecturer in workers’ compensation, sports law, sports injuries and disability benefits.

Mel Owens Was Married

Mel was married for 25 years before he and his wife divorced. Since his split from his ex-wife, the former NFL player said that he’s looking for “companionship” once again and wants to be with “someone that’s honest, charming, loving, fit, someone full of life.”

According to court documents viewed by Hollywood Life, Mel’s former wife, Fabiana Pimentel, filed for divorce from him in February 2020 in Orange County, California. They finalized their divorce at the end of 2024.

Mel Owens Has Children

Mel shares two sons with his first wife.