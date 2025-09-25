Mel Owens’ Net Worth: How Much Money the 2025 ‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Has

Image Credit: Disney

Mel Owens has been booked and busy throughout his entire career. From the NFL to reality TV, the retired athlete is the season 2 star of The Golden Bachelor, ABC’s Bachelor spinoff that spotlights people aged 65 and up finding new love. Since Mel’s former athletic career and current law job have taken center stage, fans are curious about his net worth and overall fortune.

Below, learn how Mel makes his money and how much he has in assets.

Who Is Mel Owens From The Golden Bachelor?

Mel is a sports lawyer and a former NFL Los Angeles Rams player. The Detroit, Michigan, native is now a reality TV star as he seeks new love in season 2 of The Golden Bachelor.

How Does Mel Owens Earn a Living?

Before entering the reality TV world, Mel was a professional football player for the NFL. From 1981 through 1989, he played as a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams. At the time, the average NFL player’s annual salary was reportedly around $160,000.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mel’s salary increased throughout the 1990s with an annual income of around $300,000. By that time, he’d already left the NFL and took up different business ventures. He became a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch & Co and was admitted to the State Bar of California in the early 2000s. Mel became a sports attorney in Laguna Hills, California, specializing in workers’ compensation and sports injuries, to name a few areas of his expertise.

What Is Mel Owens’ Net Worth?

Mel has a net worth of $2 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Happened With Mel Owens’ Ex-Wife Before The Golden Bachelor?

Mel was married to his ex-wife, Fabiana Pimentel, a Brazilian businesswoman whom he called his “first love.” The couple share two sons, and they lived in California while they were together.

In February 2020, Fabiana filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents viewed by Hollywood Life. It took nearly five years for them to finalize their divorce with their split being final in December 2024. The court ordered Mel to pay about $1 million for unpaid child and spousal support, property division and attorney fees, according to multiple outlets.

Ahead of the season 2 Golden Bachelor premiere, Fabiana was asked by Daily Mail how she felt about her ex-husband’s participation on the show.

“Good luck. I mean, it’s going to be bad,” Fabiana told the outlet, adding, “But anyway, I don’t want to be involved in this.”

During an interview with Us Weekly, Mel said Fabiana filed for divorce from him after falling in love with another person.

Well, it’s never good, right? But, you know, I’m never going to get in the way of someone’s happiness,” Mel told the outlet. “If you want to find somebody else in a different phase in your life — it hurts — but I can’t get in the way of your happiness. And what’s your happiness may not be my happiness. That’d be a real conflict — you can’t stop somebody, say, ‘I’m over here now.’ You can beg and plead, but I’m fine. Life is short, and if you’re in love with somebody else, that’s fine.”