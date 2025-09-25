Mel Owens’ Ex-Wife: Meet the Golden Bachelor’s Ex-Spouse Fabiana Pimentel

Image Credit: Disney

Mel Owens is officially stepping into the spotlight as the star of The Golden Bachelor Season 2. ABC announced the former NFL player’s casting in April 2025, and his journey for love kicked off with the premiere on September 24. Naturally, fans are curious about Mel’s personal life, particularly his long marriage before joining the franchise.

In his official ABC bio, Mel is described as a “devoted dad” who is “ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship — sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple.” The network added that he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and “finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years.”

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered all the details we know so far about Mel’s past marriage to his ex-wife.

Who Is Mel Owens?

Mel is best known for his football career with the Los Angeles Rams. From 1981 through 1989, he was a linebacker for the team. After he retired from the sport, Mel worked as a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch. He later attended the University of California at San Francisco, where he obtained his Juris Doctorate, and he became a founding partner at the Namanny, Byrne & Owens law firm.

Who Is Mel Owens’ Ex-Wife?

According to court documents viewed by Hollywood Life, Mel’s former wife is Fabiana Pimentel. She filed for divorce from Mel in February 2020.

It’s unclear why Mel and Fabiana split, but the new Golden Bachelor said that they were married for 25 years, according to USA Today. Mel noted that he’s been missing “companionship” and is looking for someone who is “honest, charming, loving, fit, someone full of life.”

According to PEOPLE, Fabiana, originally from Brazil, holds a business degree from a Brazilian university and later earned a Master’s in marketing from UCLA. Professionally, she has built a strong career, currently serving as Director of Experiences at Preferred Hotels & Resorts and previously running her own home-organizing company.

How Old Is Mel Owens?

As of September 2025, Mel is 66 years old. His birthday is on December 7.

Does Mel Owens Have Kids?

Yes, Mel shares two sons, Lucas and Andre, with his ex-wife.

When Does The Golden Bachelor Season 2 Come Out?

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 premiered on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

How to Watch The Golden Bachelor

Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu. Fans can also always catch up on Gerry Turner’s Season 1 anytime on Hulu before diving into the new season.