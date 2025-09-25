Mel Owens’ Kids: Meet ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star’s Children

Image Credit: Disney

Mel Owens may be handing out roses on The Golden Bachelor Season 2, but away from the cameras, he’s first and foremost a devoted dad. The former NFL player turned reality TV star shares two sons with his ex-wife. As the 66-year-old embarks on his televised search for love, fans are just as curious about his family life and the children who have always been at the center of his world.

Below, get to know Mel’s kids.

Mel Owens’ Career

Before becoming The Golden Bachelor Season 2 lead, Mel built a successful career both on and off the football field. He played as a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL from 1981 to 1989, where he became known for his consistency and leadership.

After retiring from professional sports, Mel transitioned into a career in law, working as an attorney specializing in workers’ compensation and disability law.

Who Are Mel Owens’ Children?

Mel is a proud father of two sons, Lucas and Andre, from his first marriage. While they live more private lives, Mel has spoken about how important fatherhood is to him and how being a dad has shaped his perspective on life.

According to his ABC bio, his children are a central part of his world, and he hopes to find a partner who embraces his family values as much as he does.

Who Is Mel Owens’ Ex-Wife?

Mel was married to Fabiana Pimentel for 25 years before she filed for divorce in 2020. Their split was finalized in December 2024, after a lengthy process. The divorce settlement included joint custody of their two sons, and though Fabiana has largely stayed out of the spotlight, she has publicly distanced herself from Mel’s role on The Golden Bachelor.

Why Did ABC Choose Mel Owens as The Golden Bachelor?

ABC highlighted Mel’s story as one that resonates with viewers — a man who had a long, committed marriage, raised a family, and is now ready to open his heart again in his golden years. In his official bio, the network described him as a “devoted dad” who wants to rediscover love through simple joys like companionship, making plans for the future, and growing stronger as a couple.

How to Watch The Golden Bachelor Season 2

Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor premiered on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. New episodes air weekly in the same time slot and are available to stream the next day on Hulu.