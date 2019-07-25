Lori Harvey: 5 Things To Know About Steve Harvey’s Gorgeous Stepdaughter Spotted With Diddy

Lori Harvey is the name on everyone’s lips after the model, previously linked to Trey Songz, Future, and Justin Combs, was spotted out with Diddy, aka Justin’s dad. Let’s learn more about Lori.

Lori Harvey, 22, is now spending time with another major player in the music industry. The model, who was rumored at the beginning of 2019 to be in a love triangle Trey Songz, Future, and Justin Combs, has now been spotted twice with Diddy. As one fan wrote on Twitter, “Lori Harvey is out there dribbling our childhood crushes and I’m here for it.” Here’s what you should know about the beauty that got a name drop from Meek Mill in his song, “Going Bad.”

1. She’s been out and about with Diddy. If you hadn’t put the pieces together yet, Diddy (aka Sean Combs) is father to Justin Combs, one of the men she was allegedly in the love triangle with. Lori has denied that she and Diddy, 49, are dating, and while Twitter flipped their lid when the pics of their outing on July 25 dropped, this seems to be just a friendly dinner. After all, Lori’s friend, Elisa Johnson, shared Instagram Stories that same day that showed she was by her side the whole time. If Lori and Justin truly did date, then she probably got to know his dad well!

2. She’s Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter. Yes, that Steve Harvey — the iconic television host for everything from Family Feud to the Miss Universe pageant. But most importantly, in this context, he’s the author of Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, a book that coaches women into making their men commit. It looks like successfully wooing people over runs in the family. Lori is the daughter of fashion blogger Marjorie Elaine Harvey, who married Steve in 2007.

3. She’s been linked to a number of other hot shots. Gossip Twitter account @gossipoftheciti claimed on Feb. 4 that Lori and race car driver Lewis Hamilton, 34, were “booed up at the club and tonguing each other down.” While this hasn’t been confirmed, the rumor surfaced after Lori wiped Trey Songz, 34, from her Instagram feed. She had been photographed with the “Mr. Steal Your Girl” rapper since Dec. 2018 — Lori was even filmed with her arms wrapped around the rapper as he performed in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve, according to TMZ. But it was one specific outing, a trip to a Beverly Hills jewelry store on Dec. 19, 2018, that reportedly elicited petty responses from Future, 35, and Justin Combs, 25. After Lori was photographed hiding from paparazzi, Future said in an IG Live session, “You ducked too late,” while Justin captioned an IG photo, “Should’ve ducked sooner.” It was presumably directed at the model, according to The Shade Room. She was previously engaged to Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay, 24.

4. She’s breaking the status quo in the modeling industry. As a model who’s only 5’3″, in addition to being a POC, Lori told BET, “Being that I’m not a traditional model, it’s kind of cool because I feel like it’s opening up a door for a new generation of models that look more like me versus being 5-foot-10 and super skinny [with a] super flat stomach and super skinny legs like everything looks so perfect. So, it’s cool that I don’t have to be a size 00.” She added, “I feel like you don’t see a lot of color in the fashion industry in general. You just don’t. I think I was one of five girls backstage at the show that was African-American.”

Lori has modeled down runways during Paris and Milan’s Fashion Weeks, particularly walking for Dolce & Gabbana multiple times. She even shared the stage with Justin’s brother, Christian Combs, during one such show in Sept. 2017! Off the runway, Lori’s still a high fashion connoisseur — she can be seen repping brands like Hermès and Chanel on her IG feed.

5. She once aspired to compete in the Olympics. Before modeling, Lori was a competitive horseback rider with many ribbons to prove her talent — Steve proudly wore one of them on the Steve Harvey show in 2014. She attended college in Florida to continue competing, but switched to online classes after breaking her back and tearing her MCL in a show jumping competition, which ended her horseback riding career.