Who Is Leon Thomas III? 5 Things on the 2026 Grammys Nominee

Here’s everything to know about Leon Thomas III, from his early days and creative collaborations today.

He Got His Start on Broadway as a Child

Leon began performing at a young age, showing his talent long before he became a familiar face on TV. Born on August 1, 1993, in Brooklyn, New York, he made his Broadway debut at just 10 years old as Young Simba in The Lion King.

He went on to appear in several stage productions, including Caroline, or Change and The Color Purple, earning early praise for his powerful vocals and stage presence — skills that would later define his music career.

He Rose to Fame on Nickelodeon’s Victorious

Leon became a household name after landing the role of Andre Harris on Nickelodeon’s hit series Victorious, which ran from 2010 to 2013. His character — a talented musician and loyal best friend to Tori Vega (played by Victoria Justice) — showcased Leon’s real-life musical ability, as he often performed original songs on the show. The role not only made him a fan favorite but also helped him transition naturally into a recording and producing career after the series ended.

He’s Nominated at the 2026 Grammys

Leon’s hard work in music has officially paid off. His 2024 album MUTT earned him multiple Grammy nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards, including nods for Best Progressive R&B Album and Best R&B Performance. The project has been praised for blending neo-soul, alternative, and modern R&B influences, solidifying Leon as one of the most exciting new voices in the genre.

He’s Also an Acclaimed Songwriter and Producer

Outside of his own music, Leon is a Grammy-winning producer and songwriter with credits spanning some of today’s biggest hits. As part of the production duo The Rascals, he has co-written and produced tracks for Grande, Post Malone, Kehlani, and Giveon. Most notably, he earned a Grammy Award for his work on SZA’s hit single “Snooze.”

He’s Collaborated With Artists Like Drake and SZA

Leon’s creative fingerprints are all over modern R&B and hip-hop. He collaborated with Drake on the song “Pipe Down” from the rapper’s 2021 album Certified Lover Boy and has continued working closely with SZA, contributing both vocals and production to several of her projects.