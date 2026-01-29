Search

Grammys 2026 Nominations: Complete List of Grammy Awards Nominees

Music's biggest night will take place on February 1, 2026, from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Here's the full list of nominees.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
January 29, 2026 2:37PM EST
Grammys 2026 Nominations: Complete List of Grammy Awards Nominees


The Recording Academy is gearing up for music’s biggest night as the 2026 Grammy Awards approach. Set to take place on February 1, 2026, live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, the ceremony will celebrate the year’s top achievements across pop, rap, rock, and more. Fans can expect to see major stars recognized, including Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, alongside breakout and emerging artists like sombr, Addison Rae, and Katseye.

The Academy unveiled its official list of nominees on November 7, 2025, and Hollywood Life is keeping readers up to date with the full nominations rollout and latest updates below.

Best New Artist

  • Olivia Dean
  • Katseye
  • The Marias
  • Addison Rae
  • sombr
  • Leon Thomas
  • Alex Warren
  • Lola Young

Song of the Year

  • “Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
  • “Anxiety” – Doechii
  • “APT.” – Rosé and Bruno Mars
  • “DtMF” – Bad Bunny
  • “Golden” – “KPop Demon Hunters”
  • “luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
  • “Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
  • “Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

Record of the Year

  • “DtMF” – Bad Bunny
  • “Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
  • “Anxiety” – Doechii
  • “Wildflower” – Billie Eilish
  • “Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
  • “luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
  • “The Subway” – Chappell Roan
  • “APT.” – Rosé and Bruno Mars

Pop Vocal Album

  • “SWAG” – Justin Bieber
  • “Man’s Best Friend” – Sabrina Carpenter
  • “Something Beautiful” – Miley Cyrus
  • “Mayhem” – Lady Gaga
  • “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)” – Teddy Swims

Pop Solo Performance

  • Justin Bieber – “Daisies”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
  • Lady Gaga – “Disease”
  • Chappell Roan – “The Subway”
  • Lola Young – “Messy”

Songwriter of the Year

  • Amy Allen
  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Tobias Jesso Jr.
  • Laura Veltz

Producer of the Year Non-Classical

  • Dan Auerbach
  • Cirkut
  • Dijon
  • Blake Mills
  • Sounwave

Best Rock Album

  • Private Music, Deftones
  • I Quit, Haim
  • From Zero, Linkin Park
  • Never Enough, Turnstile
  • Idols, Yungblud

Best Rap Album

  • Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
  • Glorious, GloRilla
  • God Does Like Ugly, Jid
  • GNX, Kendrick Lamar
  • Chromakopia, Tyler, The Creator

Best R&B Album

  • Beloved, Givéon
  • Why Not More?, Coco Jones
  • The Crown, Ledisi
  • Escape Room, Teyana Taylor
  • Mutt, Leon Thomas

Best Musical Theater Album

  • Buena Vista Social Club
  • Death Becomes Her
  • Gypsy
  • Just In Time
  • Maybe Happy Ending

Best Traditional Country Album

  • Dollar A Day, Charley Crockett
  • American Romance, Lukas Nelson
  • Oh What A Beautiful World, Willie Nelson
  • Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price
  • Ain’t In It For My Health, Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

  • Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini
  • Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers
  • Evangeline vs. The Machine, Eric Church
  • Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
  • Poscards from Texas, Miranda Lambert

Best Metal Performance

  • “Night Terror,” Dream Theater
  • “Lachryma,” Ghost
  • “Emergence,” Sleep Token
  • “Soft Spine,” Spiritbox
  • “Birds,” Turnstile

Best Gospel Performance/Song

  • “Do It Again”
  • “Church”
  • “Still (Live)”
  • “Amen”
  • “Come Jesus Come”

Best African Music Performance

  • “Love,” Burina Boy
  • “With You,” Davido Ft. Omah Lay
  • “Hope & Love,” Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
  • “Gimme Dat,” Arya Starr ft. Wizkid
  • “Push 2 Start,” Tyla

Best Música Urbana Album

  • DeBí TiRaR MáS FOTos, Bad Bunny
  • Mixteip, J Balvin
  • Ferrxo Vol. X: Sagrado, Feid
  • Naiki, Nicki Nicole
  • El Último Baile, Trueno
  • Sinfónio (En Vivo), Yandel

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

  • Mala Mía, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
  • Y Lo Que Viene, Grupo Frontera
  • Sin Rodeos, Paola Jara
  • Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León
  • Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo), Bobby Pulido