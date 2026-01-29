Grammys 2026 Nominations: Complete List of Grammy Awards Nominees

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

The Recording Academy is gearing up for music’s biggest night as the 2026 Grammy Awards approach. Set to take place on February 1, 2026, live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, the ceremony will celebrate the year’s top achievements across pop, rap, rock, and more. Fans can expect to see major stars recognized, including Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, alongside breakout and emerging artists like sombr, Addison Rae, and Katseye.

The Academy unveiled its official list of nominees on November 7, 2025, and Hollywood Life is keeping readers up to date with the full nominations rollout and latest updates below.

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Song of the Year

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“APT.” – Rosé and Bruno Mars

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Golden” – “KPop Demon Hunters”

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

Record of the Year

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – Rosé and Bruno Mars

Pop Vocal Album

“SWAG” – Justin Bieber

“Man’s Best Friend” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Something Beautiful” – Miley Cyrus

“Mayhem” – Lady Gaga

“I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)” – Teddy Swims

Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – “Daisies”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Lady Gaga – “Disease”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Lola Young – “Messy”

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Producer of the Year Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best Rock Album

Private Music, Deftones

I Quit, Haim

From Zero, Linkin Park

Never Enough, Turnstile

Idols, Yungblud

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious, GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly, Jid

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia, Tyler, The Creator

Best R&B Album

Beloved, Givéon

Why Not More?, Coco Jones

The Crown, Ledisi

Escape Room, Teyana Taylor

Mutt, Leon Thomas