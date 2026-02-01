What Time Are the Grammys on Tonight? Schedule Details

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Liv

Music’s biggest night has finally arrived! The annual Grammy Awards celebrates breakout and successful music artists across multiple genres. This year will be one for the history books because, for the first time in four years, Justin Bieber will return to the stage. The “Daises” artist is also nominated for multiple awards for his album SWAG, including for Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best R&B Performance.

Now that fans know who they can expect to perform, viewers are clamoring to find out all the necessary details on how to watch the awards show, including the time it begins, where it takes place, how to watch the Grammys from home and more.

Below, get all the details on when and how you can watch the 2026 Grammy Awards.

When Are the Grammys 2026?

The 2026 awards show is taking place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

What Time Are the Grammy Awards Tonight?

The 2026 Grammy Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

How Can I Watch the Grammys Tonight?

The 2026 Grammys will air live on CBS, but for any cable cutters, they can stream the event live on Paramount+ Premium (formerly known as Paramount+ with Showtime). Others can stream the event using DirecTV, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV.

Unfortunately, those with the basic Paramount+ plan will not be able to watch the Grammys. They can stream the full show the next day on February 2.

Who Is Hosting the 2026 Grammys?

Comedian Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammys for the sixth time. This will, however, be his final time as the host.

Trevor’s hosting skills for the annual music awards ceremony have become a fan favorite. So, it’s no wonder why the Recording Academy wanted him back.

Who Is Performing at the 2026 Grammys?

The performance lineup includes Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga. During the “In Memoriam” segment of the ceremony, Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will perform.