How to Watch the Grammys 2026: Where to Livestream the Awards Show

The 2026 Grammy Awards are almost here, and music fans everywhere are gearing up for a night of unforgettable performances, surprise collaborations, and the biggest wins in the industry. This year’s ceremony features some of the year’s most celebrated artists — from Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Bad Bunny leading the nominees to a stacked performance lineup including Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Pharrell Williams, and all eight Best New Artist nominees like Addison Rae and Leon Thomas.

Whether you’re a casual listener or a die-hard fan, you won’t want to miss a moment of the action. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to watch the Grammys live, even if you’re on the go or don’t have traditional TV access. From official livestream options to streaming platforms carrying the broadcast, here’s your complete guide to watching the 2026 Grammy Awards wherever you are.

When Are the 2026 Grammy Awards?

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The primetime broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning as host for what is expected to be his final year in that role.

Noah’s tenure as host has been praised by the Recording Academy, with CEO Harvey Mason Jr. highlighting his impact on the ceremony’s tone and evolution. Mason Jr. told USA TODAY that Noah “has been the perfect host” and credited him as a “big part of the reason our show is what it is.”

He added, “He’s funny, smart, respectful, full of positive energy and he’s also a huge fan of music. He loves music and that comes through. He doesn’t take jabs at the expense of the community. There’s nothing cringey. There is enough of that going around.”

How Can I Watch the Grammys This Year?

You can watch the 2026 Grammy Awards live on CBS on Sunday, February 1, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. In addition to traditional TV, the show will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

Can I Livestream the 2026 Grammys?

Yes! In the U.S., the 2026 Grammys can be livestreamed through Paramount+ (live during the broadcast for Paramount+ Premium subscribers and on demand afterward). The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony — where many awards are handed out before the main show — will stream live earlier in the day at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PTon live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.