Grammys 2026 Performers: Who Is Singing at This Year’s Awards?

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will honor the biggest names in music with a lineup of live performances, hosted by Trevor Noah. Performers include major stars such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Bruno Mars, along with several of this year’s Best New Artist nominees.

Below, see which artists are confirmed to perform.

When Are the 2026 Grammy Awards?

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+, celebrating the biggest music releases of the past year.

Who Is Performing at the 2026 Grammys?

The performance lineup for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards is shaping up to be one of the most memorable in recent years. Bruno Mars is confirmed to take the stage, performing as part of the ceremony where his hit collaboration “Apt.”with ROSÉ is nominated for multiple major awards — including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Other major performers include Lady Gaga, Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator, and the duo Clipse with Pharrell Williams. A special medley will feature all Best New Artist nominees, spotlighting breakout talents like Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Olivia Dean and more.

Who Will Be Part of the Grammys’ In Memoriam Segment?

The Grammys’ annual In Memoriam segment — honoring music legends and industry figures lost in the past year — will also include several dedicated tribute performances. Country icon Reba McEntire will lead the In Memoriam tribute alongside Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson.

Additionally, Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash will honor the late Ozzy Osbourne in a rock tribute performance, and Lauryn Hill will pay homage to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack with her own tribute.