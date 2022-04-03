Kenedi Anderson: 5 Things To Know About The 18-Year-Old ‘American Idol’ Standout

Kenedi Anderson will return to the ‘American Idol’ stage for the second round of Hollywood Week after her incredible audition. Get to know this 18-year-old frontrunner as the show continues.

The search for the next American Idol champion continues with Hollywood Week. After her sensational Idol debut, Kenedi Anderson will perform again during the April 3 episode. She’ll join the other Platinum Ticket winners HunterGirl and Jay Copeland in the second round.

So, who is Kenedi Anderson? She is already one of the frontrunners of season 20. From getting that Platinum Ticket to getting details about her family, HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about Kenedi.

1. Kenedi got one of the Platinum Tickets.

Kenedi auditioned for the Idol judges during the second episode of season 20. She blew the judges away with her incredible cover of Lady Gaga’s “Applause.” Lionel Richie raved that Kenedi “answered” their prayers. Luke Bryan told Kenedi that he believes she’ll make the top 10. He even declared that Kenedi may be the “biggest star we’ve ever seen.” Katy Perry added that Kenedi, who was 17 at the time, was “born to be a star.”

The judges were so stunned by Kenedi that they gave her the second Platinum Ticket of the season. The Platinum Ticket allowed Kenedi to bypass the first round of Hollywood Week.

2. Kenedi lives in Virginia.

Kenedi hails from Crozet, Virginia. She currently attends Western Albemarle High School in Albemarle County. She spent part of her childhood in Louisiana.

3. Kenedi is a rising star on TikTok.

Kenedi has over 92,000 followers on TikTok. Her videos have gotten over 1.8 million likes. She is also active on Instagram and has over 81,000 followers.

4. Kenedi’s dad is a football coach.

Kenedi’s father, Justin Anderson, is currently a coach at East Carolina University. He is the Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting. Before going to ECU, Justin was the Director of Player Personnel at the University of Virginia for 6 years. He also had an administrative support role at Brigham Young University, where he played college football.

5. Kenedi comes from a big family.

Kenedi is one of six kids. She is the second oldest child. Her mother and father are also parents to Dakota, Rubee, Peyton, Jayce, and Jackson.