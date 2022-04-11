‘American Idol’s Kenedi Anderson Speaks Out After Leaving The Show: It Was ‘Necessary’

‘American Idol’s Kenedi Anderson released her own statement after it was announced she had left the show during the April 11 episode. The 18-year-old said it was one of the ‘hardest decisions’ she’s had to make.

The top 24 went down to the top 23 during the April 11 episode of American Idol. Ryan Seacrest made a special announcement that Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson had decided to leave the competition for “personal reasons.” While the show was still airing, Kenedi released a statement on Instagram and Twitter.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol,” her statement began. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Kenedi was part of American Idol’s top 24 and went to Hawaii to perform along with other contestants. The performances were previously recorded and aired on April 10 and April 11. Kenedi performed a stunning rendition of Christina Perri’s “Human.” The 18-year-old burst into tears when Christina FaceTimed her ahead of the performance.

After Kenedi’s performance aired, Ryan cut into the broadcast with an update: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

From the beginning of the season, Kenedi was one of the standout season 20 contestants. Many fans thought she was definitely a top 10 contender. After her incredible and unique rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Applause” while playing the piano, the judges awarded her the second Platinum Ticket. She was able to skip the first round of Hollywood Week and go straight to the duets. She made the top 24 before ultimately dropping out of the show. American Idol season 20 airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.