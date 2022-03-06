‘American Idol’ Recap: A 17-Year-Old Standout Gets The Platinum Ticket After Epic Lady Gaga Cover

The ‘American Idol’ season 20 auditions continued on March 6. Many contestants brought the judges to tears, and one teen singer impressed the judges so much they gave her the coveted Platinum Ticket!

The first contestant up is Betty Maxwell, who just so happens to be Miss America 2016. She performs “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson and later “Jesus Take The Wheel” by Carrie Underwood after Katy Perry asks if she can sing country. Katy thinks should be a really great country singer. All 3 judges sent her to Hollywood.

Leah Marlene takes the judges by surprise with her fun spin on One Direction’s “Steal My Girl.” She really gets them excited with her original song. “She reminds me of Catie Turner,” Katy says. “I think you’re tremendous,” Luke Bryan tells Leah. The judges want to see a lot more of Leah, so she’s going to Hollywood!

‘American Idol’ Auditions Continue

Mike Parker is a standout performer with his gorgeous spin on “Strawberry Wine.” Luke tells Mike that he has the “potential to be truly amazing.” Lionel Richie has a lot of hope for Mike. “This is your inspiring moment,” Lionel says before hugging the 27-year-old. Mike’s mother was hospitalized ahead of his audition, and he gets to surprise her with his Golden Ticket at the hospital.

Kelsie Dolin hasn’t had the easiest life, but she’s ready to take a chance with American Idol. The 18-year-old performs a pretty rendition of Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece By Piece.” The judges ask her to perform again, so she wows with her performance of Adele’s “When We Were Young.” Lionel is in tears. Katy tells Kelsie that she’s “very special” and admits that they’re going to “put a little bit of pressure” on her because they know “there’s more there.” She’s headed to Hollywood!

Luke Taylor is a student at Liberty University and has one of the deepest voices the judges have ever seen. He decides to sing Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.” The judges are intrigued by him, so Luke and Lionel send him to Hollywood.

Kenedi Anderson Gets The Platinum Ticket

Kenedi Anderson is just 17 years old, but she’s ready to become the next big thing. She stuns the judges with her unique take on Lady Gaga’s “Applause.” Right away, Katy jokes she’s “feeling threatened” by Kenedi. “I don’t know how you haven’t been recruited,” Katy adds. Lionel tells Kenedi that she is just what they’re looking for, and she’s “answered” their prayers.

Luke believes Kenedi will make the top 10. Katy raves that Kenedi was “born to be a star.” Kenedi begins to cry. The judges are so impressed by Kenedi that they give her the second Platinum Ticket of season 20!

Aaron Westberry doesn’t seem too excited to be on American Idol, but he’s got a charming voice. His cover of Sam Hunt’s “2016” has the judges doing a double-take on the 20-year-old. Even though Luke calls Aaron “walking melatonin,” Katy says his performance is the “most moved” she’s felt all day. They decide to give him a chance and send him to Hollywood.

Allegra Miles, who was a contestant during The Voice season 18, auditions for Idol. The judges love her audition, so she’s headed to Hollywood. AGT alum Christian Guardino shines with his performance of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song For You.” Lionel calls him “fabulous.” Katy adds that Christian has a “voice of gold.” There’s no doubt about it — he’s going to Hollywood!

The final performance of the March 6 episode comes from Lady K. Her brother tragically died by suicide. She performs a stunning rendition of Katy’s “Wide Awake” after admitting that Katy’s music has always inspired her. Luke tells Lady K that she is “tremendous” and “just magic.” After greenlighting her for the Hollywood round, the judges read the thank you cards Lady K left for them.