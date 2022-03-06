Mike Parker: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Alum Auditioning For ‘American Idol’

Mike Parker is one of the new singers auditioning for ‘American Idol’ on March 6. Here are 5 key things to know about Mike.

The second round of American Idol hopefuls will be showcased during the March 6 episode. The judges will witness some incredible performances from talented singers. Mike Parker is one of the contestants looking to become the next big thing on Idol.

American Idol season 20 is not Mike’s first round with a singing competition. From his past on The Voice to his background, HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 things you need to know about Mike.

1. Mike auditioned for ‘The Voice’ before ‘Idol.’

Prior to auditioning for American Idol season 20, Mike tried out for The Voice. He made the show on his third try, earning a spot on Jennifer Hudson’s team in season 15. Mike made it past the battle round but was eliminated during the knockout round.

2. Mike used to be a football player.

Before devoting himself to music full-time, Mike played football in high school. He played as a wide receiver and defensive back. He didn’t play football in college and soon dedicated himself to making music.

3. Mike is from Virginia.

Mike was born in Gainsville, Virginia. He attended Fauquier High School in Warrenton. From a young age, Mike was active in school musicals.

5. Mike has released his own music.

The singer released the single “Still Stingy” in August 2021.”This R&B vibe may take you back if you know, or take you there if you dont! @djchoppalot plays no games when it comes to creating music! This is our first release as a collab and i couldn’t be more excited,” Mike wrote on Instagram.

5. Mike is on Instagram.

Mike is active on Instagram under the handle @musicbymikeparker. Ahead of his American Idol debut, Mike has been teasing his audition. “Its been hard keeping this hush-hush. But Id love to share that God has blessed me with the opportunity to compete on a stage I used to have REAL dreams of being on,” he wrote after auditioning in January 2022.