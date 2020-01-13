Kelsey Weier: 5 Things To Know About The Blonde Beauty On Peter Weber’s Season Of ‘The Bachelor’

Kelsey Weier is one of the women vying for Peter Weber’s heart on this season of ‘The Bachelor,’ and she’s quickly made a good impression — but previews show that she’s about to be at the center of some drama!

Peter Weber met thirty new women on the premiere of The Bachelor, and Kelsey Weier is one of the gals who he quickly connected with. Unlike some of the other girls, Kelsey did not make waves during the show’s first episode, and many viewers have dubbed her as a good match for Peter. However, previews for the Jan. 13 episode show that Kelsey is about to be in the midst of some drama with Hannah Ann Sluss. Ahead of the big fight — dubbed ‘champagne-gate’ — here’s more to know about Kelsey:

1. She’s a former pageant queen. Kelsey is just one of several former beauty queens on this season of The Bachelor. Kelsey started getting involved in the pageant world in 2014, after helping her younger sister prepare for Miss Iowa Teen USA. In her first pageant, she was the second runner-up. The following year, she got named first runner-up, and in her third pageant, she won Miss Iowa USA for the year of 2017. She competed at Miss USA that year, but unfortunately did not make it to the top ten finalists.

2. She’s a professional clothier. Kelsey works as a professional clothier at Tom James in Des Moines, Iowa. She’s held the job since Sept. 2017.

3. She previously worked as a hairstylist. Kelsey graduated from The Salon Professional Academy in Iowa in 2013, according to her Miss USA bio. She then went onto work as a professional color and extensions specialist at Rick Mosley Hair before switching over to her job as a clothier.

4. She’s a twin. Kelsey has a fraternal twin sister, Kayla, who she’s super close with. She also has a younger sister.

5. She used to be a nanny. Before cosmetology school, Kelsey briefly worked as a nanny for two years. She worked for a family with four young boys.