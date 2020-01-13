Hannah Ann Sluss: 5 Things To Know About Peter Weber’s 1st Impression Pick On ‘The Bachelor’

Peter Weber gave his first impression rose to Hannah Ann Sluss on season 24 of ‘The Bachelor,’ and she quickly emerged as a frontrunner during the show’s 24th season.

Hannah Ann Sluss made major waves during the season premiere of The Bachelor. She quickly caught Peter Weber’s attention and was the first woman who he voluntarily kissed on the show. Peter was so into Hannah Ann that he gave her the first impression rose on night one. However, some of the other contestants were not thrilled with her behavior, as she had no qualms when it came to interrupting others’ time with the pilot. Hannah Ann made it clear that she didn’t care what the haters had to say, though, and she’s quickly become someone to watch as the season continues. Here’s more to know about her:

1. She used to be in beauty pageants. Like Peter’s ex, Hannah Brown, Hannah Ann Sluss comes from the pageant world. Hailing from Knoxville, Tennessee, Hannah Ann has competed in the Miss Tennessee pageant more than once. She was the first runner-up in the competition in 2018, as well as in 2015, came in fourth place in 2017, and earned the title of second runner-up in 2014. After finishing up her pageant career, Hannah Ann began working as a model, which is now her full-time job.

2. She’s besties with another Bachelor contestant. Hannah Ann is close friends with Hannah Godwin, who was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Hannah G. went onto find love with Dylan Barbour on Bachelor in Paradise, so she’s proof that the process works! It’s unclear exactly how the ladies know each other, but it likely has to do with them crossing paths through their modeling careers. Hannah G. is also the one who introduced Bachelor producers to Hannah Ann.

3. She’s been open about her breast augmentation surgery. In 2018, Hannah Ann posted an Instagram video, in which she opened up about getting breast implants four years earlier. “I wanted it to just be a gradual transition into looking more like a woman,” she said in the clip.

4. She lives with her parents. Like Peter, Hannah Ann still lives with her parents. If things work out between these two, perhaps they can get their first place together!

5. She’s starred in a music video for a well-known country singer. Hannah Ann is no stranger to the camera — in 2018, she was the leading lady in Chris Lane’s music video for “I Don’t Know About You.” Chris is pretty well-connected to the Bachelor world, as he married Lauren Bushnell (who got engaged to Ben Higgins on the show) in 2019.