Hannah Ann Sluss Takes Surprise Stroll With NFL Hunk Mason Rudolph In LA — See Pic

Hannah Ann Sluss sparked romance rumors with NFL player Mason Rudolph when the two were seen out and about together in Los Angeles!

Is Hannah Ann Sluss, 24, singing Fifth Harmony‘s “Miss Moving On” in her head right now? There’s a slight chance of that being a possibility as The Bachelor alum was seen taking a surprise stroll with hunky Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, 24 on Wednesday, April 29. They were spotted in Los Angeles grabbing coffee with one another where she showed off her amazing body in a white tank top with her midsection exposed, pink sweats and flip flops (you can see the pic here). Mason, meanwhile, cut a handsome figure in a blue t-shirt, jeans and shoes as the two walked a couple of feet apart due to the social distancing guidelines.

Mason could be more than a friend for Hannah as TMZ insiders claim that this is the third time the duo have been spotted out together! The South Carolina native also put his chivalrous side on display as another witness claimed that he “opened her car door” during their recent outing and acted “lovey dovey” with her. Ooh la la! Perhaps she wanted to be seen with a gorgeous man as a way to get back at her former fiance and Bachelor suitor Peter Weber?

Hannah has been dropping cryptic messages about someone special being in her life after her heartbreaking breakup with Peter, 28, was front and center for millions of Bachelor Nation fans to see and discuss. “I actually haven’t been out on a legit date yet because all of this was right before AFR (After The Final Rose) and I was just going out with friends,” she told Nick Viall, 39, on the March 25 episode of his podcast The Viall Files. “I couldn’t date anyone obviously because I could have still been engaged and now I’m definitely getting to know some people. There’s one person in particular I’m excited to go on a date with after.”

She shaded the heck out of Peter earlier this month after he shared a TikTok video of him showing off his magic skills that featured his fifth-place runner-up, Kelley Flanagan, and his former cast member on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, Dustin Kendrick. Hannah retweeted the following comment about his video shortly after he posted it: “Imagine how satisfied Hannah Ann must be to see her ex doing magic on Instagram. HAHAHA she’s like BYE B**H see ya never, THE QUEEN @HannahannSluss WON!!!!”