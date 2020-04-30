See Pic
Hollywood Life

Hannah Ann Sluss Takes Surprise Stroll With NFL Hunk Mason Rudolph In LA — See Pic

Hannah Ann Sluss Mason Rudolph
ABC/Shutterstock
THE BACHELOR - "2401" - Handsome airline pilot Peter Weber is ready to take off on an international journey filled with romance, high drama and love! He grabbed Hannah B.'s attention with his boyish charm and one storied night in a windmill, but Bachelor Nation was shocked when she ended their relationship. Now, their heartthrob is back to hand out the roses and search for his happily ever after as he stars in the 24th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering with a big three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/Maarten de Boer) HANNAH ANN
Bachelor in Paradise stars Hannah Ann Sluss and Dylan Barbour at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner on Friday March, 13 2020. 13 Mar 2020 Pictured: Bachelor in Paradise stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner on Friday March, 13 2020. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA629857_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 1" - Peter's romantic journey is coming to an unbelievable conclusion. After the shocking ending to the fantasy suite dates, Peter, Hannah and Madison travel to Alice Springs, Australia, on night one of a two-night, live special, season finale event on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, MARCH 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) HANNAH ANN, PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2402" - Hold your breath! Peter and Hannah B. pick up where they left off, with a conversation full of unresolved feelings for one another. Will Peter invite Hannah to join the other women? Or will he continue on his new quest to find love? How will he face the nine women who were on the group date, anxiously awaiting his decision? Find out on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JAN. 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(ABC/Eric McCandless) HANNAH ANN View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Hannah Ann Sluss sparked romance rumors with NFL player Mason Rudolph when the two were seen out and about together in Los Angeles!

Is Hannah Ann Sluss, 24, singing Fifth Harmony‘s “Miss Moving On” in her head right now? There’s a slight chance of that being a possibility as The Bachelor alum was seen taking a surprise stroll with hunky Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, 24 on Wednesday, April 29. They were spotted in Los Angeles grabbing coffee with one another where she showed off her amazing body in a white tank top with her midsection exposed, pink sweats and flip flops (you can see the pic here). Mason, meanwhile, cut a handsome figure in a blue t-shirt, jeans and shoes as the two walked a couple of feet apart due to the social distancing guidelines.

Mason could be more than a friend for Hannah as TMZ insiders claim that this is the third time the duo have been spotted out together! The South Carolina native also put his chivalrous side on display as another witness claimed that he “opened her car door” during their recent outing and acted “lovey dovey” with her. Ooh la la! Perhaps she wanted to be seen with a gorgeous man as a way to get back at her former fiance and Bachelor suitor Peter Weber?

Hannah has been dropping cryptic messages about someone special being in her life after her heartbreaking breakup with Peter, 28, was front and center for millions of Bachelor Nation fans to see and discuss. “I actually haven’t been out on a legit date yet because all of this was right before AFR (After The Final Rose) and I was just going out with friends,” she told Nick Viall, 39, on the March 25 episode of his podcast The Viall Files. “I couldn’t date anyone obviously because I could have still been engaged and now I’m definitely getting to know some people. There’s one person in particular I’m excited to go on a date with after.”

Hannah Ann Sluss
Hannah Ann Sluss & Peter Weber. Credit: ABC

She shaded the heck out of Peter earlier this month after he shared a TikTok video of him showing off his magic skills that featured his fifth-place runner-up, Kelley Flanagan, and his former cast member on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, Dustin Kendrick. Hannah retweeted the following comment about his video shortly after he posted it: “Imagine how satisfied Hannah Ann must be to see her ex doing magic on Instagram. HAHAHA she’s like BYE B**H see ya never, THE QUEEN @HannahannSluss WON!!!!”