Jutes: 5 Things to Know About Demi Lovato’s Husband

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Demi Lovato and her husband, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, are the love of each other’s lives. The newlyweds tied the knot in May 2025 in California, with the Disney Channel alum wearing two white custom Vivienne Westwood dresses for her ceremony and the reception, according to Vogue.

Since 2022, the couple have been together, and in late 2023, Jutes popped the question. The pop star shared a series of photos on Instagram celebrating their love as the couple looked forward to their future together.

“Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that,” Lovato wrote in the caption. She added, “I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together 🥹🥹 Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!

The “Confident” singer first introduced Jutes to the public when they were spotted together at a dinner date at LAVO Italian Restaurant in New York City in August 2022. Lovato was hand-in-hand with the Canadian artist during the outing, finally putting a face to the unidentified love interest mentioned in several headline-making reports in the weeks prior. The couple got engaged when Jutes popped the question in a “personal and intimate proposal” on December 16, 2023, according to People.

Demi Lovato and Jutes are now married. 💍 pic.twitter.com/cappU2YUWm — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 26, 2025

A photo showing the happy couple was shared by the outlet and Lovato’s incredible bespoke pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring created by NYC luxury jewelry boutique Material Good could be seen in it as she held onto her soon-to-be husband and smiled. After the engagement was official, the lovebirds went to a Los Angeles-based restaurant to celebrate with their families.

Find out more about him below!

Jutes Is a Successful Musician

⭐️ HOLLYWOOD HILLBILLY ⭐️ first single off my upcoming project is finally out! feels good to be back. RT this for me if u dig it, love u 🖤https://t.co/zgMhvDqttx pic.twitter.com/7B1WfdGrwH — jutes (@jutesmusic) August 4, 2022

Jute$ has reportedly been signed to Capitol Records and released music as an independent artist. He uses social media to promote his songs and has a large following of over 90K on Instagram. In early August 2022, he released “Hollywood Hillbilly,” the first single off his latest project, and shared a music video to social media. He also has a single called “Out the Door” being released in early September.

Jutes Worked on Several of Demi’s Songs

The talented artist and songwriter took to Instagram to reveal he helped write her 2022 song “Substance” and admitted it was “one of the hardest projects” he’d ever heard. “substance by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on,” he wrote in the caption.

“when i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session?” he continued. “only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i’ve ever heard. obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that i feel so blessed to be a part of something i’m such a big fan of. cheers to the whole gang .”

Jutes also worked on the songs “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels,” which are off of Demi’s eighth album Holy Fvck.

Jutes Has A Lot of Tattoos

It’s clear to see that with the amount of tattoos Jute$ has, he must love body art. The rocker often shows off them off in pics and videos and they appear to be on both of his arms, hands, neck, chest, back, legs, and even his face. Some of the art that’s featured includes a dollar bill, music notes, and the phrase, “Chin up, beautiful.”

Jutes’ Hair Color Often Changes

In his various social media pics and videos, Jute$ has donned blonde, red, and pink hair. He also likes to wear a lot of different types of hats, including trucker hats, baseball caps, and knit caps.

Jutes & Demi Support Each Other’s Music Careers

A source previously told People that the new couple is a great one and Jute$, who was unidentified at the time, is a “super great guy” who seems like the perfect partner. “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” the source told the outlet. Before she was in a romance with Jute$, Demi was engaged to Max Ehrich in 2020.

During a September 2023 interview with Howard Stern, Demi gushed that she is “in an amazing relationship” with her beau. She also shared her feelings about Jutes in a loving Valentine’s Day tribute to him on social media. “I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine,” she wrote on Instagram.

The couple also support each other’s music careers, regularly commenting on their respective Instagram accounts with words of praise. And, since they’re both talented musicians, they have their own jam sessions from time to time! In fact, Jutes and Demi sang a duet of their wedding song “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls at her April 2024 concert in New York City during her It’s Not That Deep Tour.