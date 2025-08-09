Search

Julia Butters: 5 Things to Know About the 16-Year-Old ‘Freakier Friday’ Star

Julia has transformed from a child actress to a teen star! Get to know the 'Freakier Friday' cast member here.

Reading Time: 2 minute
August 9, 2025 4:51PM EDT
American actress Julia Butters wearing a Reem Acra dress arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Gray Man' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on July 13, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Gray Man', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 14 Jul 2022
Julia Butters 'West Side Story' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 07 Dec 2021
Julia ButtersVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020Wearing Christian Siriano
Julia Butters has effortlessly stolen the show in every on-screen project she’s starred in. From American Housewife to her breakout film role in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, the Los Angeles native has graced the big and small screen several times. And now that she’s starring in the Freaky Friday sequel — aptly titled Freakier Friday — fans can’t believe how much Julia has grown up!

Hollywood Life has rounded up five key things to know about Julia below.

Julis Butters Is From Los Angeles

Julia was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Julia was raised by her parents, dad Darrin Butters and mom Lorelei Butters. At one point, since she was just a child, Julia’s parents managed her Instagram page, which now has nearly half a million followers.

Julia Butters Started Acting at 2 Years Old

Julia began acting at the age of two in commercials. Her very first speaking role was in an episode of Criminal Minds in 2014. She went on to play Ella in the comedy-drama series Transparent for eight episodes. She also had a role in the 2016 film A Family Man which starred Gerard Butler and Alison Brie. From 2016 to 2020, Julia starred as Anna-Kat Otto in the ABC sitcom American Housewife.

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Was Julia Butters’ Breakout Role

In 2019, Julia received critical acclaim for her scene-stealing role as child actress Trudi Frazer in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Director Quentin Tarantino apparently cast Julia in the role after seeing her work on television. For her performance, Julia received several awards nominations including Best Young Actress at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

During a July 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Julia credited Tarantino and his 2019 film with propelling her career.

“I owe everything to that role,” Julia said. “It really changed my future — it was like a domino effect that put me into the race for all these other movies.”

Julia Butters Plays Harper Coleman in ‘Freakier Friday’

Fans of Freaky Friday couldn’t believe it when they saw a teenage Julia on the big screen in the 2025 sequel. Playing Harper Coleman, the daughter of Lindsay Lohan‘s character, Anna Coleman, Julia brought so much emotion to her performance — from comical antics to deeper scenes that tugged on viewers’ heartstrings.

Julie Butters’ Dad Is a Disney Animator

Julia already had a glimpse at showbusiness thanks to her father, Darren, a Disney animator. He has worked on multiple animations, including Frozen.