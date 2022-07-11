Jordan Vandergriff: 5 Things To Know About The Race Car Driver On ‘The Bachelorette’

In a preview for the season 19 premiere of The Bachelorette, Jordan Vandergriff and Rachel Recchia seem to hit it off quickly. With Rachel being a pilot and Jordan being a race car driver, they both know what it’s like to face some danger for their jobs, and they bond over it during their one-on-one time. Rachel is one of two Bachelorettes this season, alongside her BFF and Bachelor castmate, Gabby Windey. Learn more about Jordan, who is one of the 32 men hoping to fall in love with one of the women, here:

1. Jordan Is A Race Car Driver

Jordan is a race car driver for Bob Vandergriff racing. He has been with the team since Feb. 2018. Jordan was a professional in Top Fuel racing, but he lost his sponsor and, as of early 2022, was working on making a return to Top Fuel. Jordan’s Instagram bio says that he is currently the racer of Top Fuel’s #24 Dragster.

2. Where Did Jordan Go To College?

Before becoming a professional driver, Jordan studied at the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. His LinkedIn page does not clarify whether he graduated.

3. What Is Jordan Looking For In A Partner?

Jordan went on The Bachelorette because he is ready to settle down and start a family. He is looking for a woman who is “sincere, passionate and supportive,” according to his bio on the ABC website. Jordan is close with his nephews, so he is ready for children of his own.

4. Where Does Jordan Live?

Jordan splits his time between California and Georgia, according to his Instagram bio. He enjoys spending his downtime on the lake. His Instagram page has various photos of himself on a boat out on the water.

5. Jordan Is A Romantic

Jordan is ready for love, and said that he thinks a handwritten letter is the most romantic gift a person can get.