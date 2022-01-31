Rachel Recchia: 5 Things To Know About Clayton’s Next 1-On-1 On ‘The Bachelor’

Previews for the Jan. 31 episode of ‘The Bachelor’ reveal that Clayton Echard is falling hard for Rachel Recchia on their one-on-one date.

Rachel Recchia is one of the lucky ladies to score a one-on-one date with Clayton Echard on the Jan. 31 episode of The Bachelor. “Rachel’s special,” Clayton says in a preview. “She makes me really just forget about everything else that’s going on. I haven’t had these feelings in a long time.”

Everyone has their own story to tell. ❤️ #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/KmGmZQhjLC — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 29, 2022

The sneak peek shows Clayton and Rachel on the nighttime portion of their date. “There has been one thing on my mind that I wanted to bring up,” Clayton tells Rachel. “The more I talk to you, kinda the more confused I get and the more questions I have. I’m wonder how a woman as beautiful as you, with this bada** job that is just so kind, I’m wondering how you’re here?” We’ll find out Rachel’s answer during the full episode, but for now, here’s more to know about her:

1. Rachel Is A Pilot

Rachel Recchia is a certified pilot and works as a flight instructor. She has her private pilot’s license and works as a commercial pilot. Rachel is proud of her profession, and her Instagram name is even “@pilot.rachel.” On her social media page, Rachel often posts photos of herself in the sky fromS the front seat of a plane. She often flies with her close friend, Nate Bulle, who appears in a lot of her photos.

2. Rachel Loves To Travel

With a career as a pilot, it only makes sense that Rachel has the travel bug! She has traveled around the world, documenting her trips to places like Italy, Thailand and more on Instagram. In her bio for The Bachelor, she also noted that she’s looking for a man who will want to travel the world with her.

3. What Is Rachel Looking For?

“Rachel is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is,” her bio reveals. “He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facts of life — to her, to family and especially to waiters. In the end, Rachel wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate.”

4. Rachel Was A College Cheerleader

Rachel attended Ohio University and was on the school’s cheerleading team. Back in 2014 and 2015, she posted various photos of herself on the field and with her cheer teammates on Instagram.

5. Where Does Rachel Live?

Rachel lives in Florida. However, long distance hopefully won’t be a problem for her and Clayton if they end up together — after all, she can fly to him whenever she wants!