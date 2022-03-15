‘The Bachelor’ Live Blog: How Will Clayton’s Season End?

Part two of ‘The Bachelor’ finale picks up with Clayton hoping to get another shot with Susie after her exit. Follow along here as all the drama unfolds one last time!

Clayton Echard’s season comes to a dramatic end during the March 15 finale of The Bachelor and After The Final Rose special. Part one of the finale ended with Clayton deciding he wanted to see if he could give things another shot with Susie Evans. Luckily, Susie is still in Iceland. Jesse Palmer arrives at her hotel room and lets her know what’s going on, offering her the opportunity to sit down with Clayton to talk things out.

Susie agrees to meet with Clayton. “I was really shocked by how everything ended,” Susie admits. “The way you treated me, the way you turned, that’s when my mentality on you changed. I couldn’t even defend myself. I felt so vulnerable. I felt like that night you made me question my inner voice, my intuition, everything. I felt like an awful person. It was humiliating, if I’m being honest. You made me feel wrong and bad and that was the heartbreak.”

Clayton apologizes for how he reacted to Susie being upset by him sleeping with two other women and tell them he loved them. He pleads with her to give their love another chance. However, Susie is not ready to make a decision just yet. She thanks Clayton for being genuine and apologizing, but lets him know that she has to think on it. Meanwhile, Clayton knows that he has to end things with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia so he can invest everything in Susie.

“I realize I’ve caused so much pain,” Clayton tells Gabby and Rachel together. “I wish I could take it all back. I absolutely saw a future with both of you and told you I loved you and I meant all of that. I realize it’s not feasibly possible for me to be in love with three women like I said I was. Everybody deserve to have someone give them 100 percent of their heart. Unfortunately, I can’t be that person for either of you. My heart’s no longer here. It’s with Susie. I’m so very sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt you and I hope you can forgive me one day.”

Gabby stormed out on Clayton and said she was done with him. He followed her out, and she was able to say her piece and express her anger. When Clayton asked Gabby to walk her out, she flat out told him, “no.”

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating this live blog all episode long as the drama unfolds!