‘The Bachelor’ Live Blog: How Will Clayton’s Season End?

THE BACHELOR - "2603" - Following last week's cliffhanger, Clayton confronts one of the women about a shocking rumor involving her, but will her explanation check out, or will Clayton break tradition and take back a rose? Later, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays a surprise visit, leading an emotional date where Clayton and the women bravely open up about their insecurities. Becca Kufrin stops by to plan an extreme scavenger hunt for the one-on-one date in downtown Los Angeles; and back at the mansion, one of the ladies unknowingly sets off a new set of drama dominoes when she cooks the house a shrimp snack. Then, it's time to kick up some sand when former "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert takes the second group-date ladies through some romantic lifeguard training; but when the date doesn't end as expected, one disappointed woman is ready to make waves yet again. Will Clayton reward her efforts to protect him by giving her the group date rose or be pushed to his limits? Find out on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor)THE BACHELOR
THE BACHELOR - “2608” – It’s time for hometowns! For the first time in two years, the Bachelor will visit the hometowns of his final four women to meet their families and immerse himself in each of the ladies’ lives. On dates led by the women, Clayton will learn jiu-jitsu, go kayaking, hike in the Rockies and free-fall 80 feet, but the real adventure still lies ahead. Will these experiences bring clarity, or will Clayton have to send home someone he’s falling in love with? Find out on “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, FEB. 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)GABBY, RACHEL, CLAYTON ECHARD, SUSIE
THE BACHELOR - “The Bachelor: Women Tell All” – Get ready for a night of drama, laughter and maybe even a few tears when Clayton’s former flames reunite for the first time. Seventeen women will come together to hash out their differences, clear up any misunderstandings and apologize (or not) for bad behavior; but will it all be taken in stride, or will some ladies be hung out to dry? Later, the pressure is on when the Bachelor himself, Clayton, steps into the hot seat—these women aren’t holding back! Plus, a few special surprises and everyone’s favorite—bloopers! Buckle up, because it’s all about to go down when a special two-night “Bachelor” event begins with “The Bachelor: Women Tell All,” MONDAY, MARCH 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)JESSE PALMER, CLAYTON ECHARD
THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Women Tell All" – Get ready for a night of drama, laughter and maybe even a few tears when Clayton's former flames reunite for the first time. Seventeen women will come together to hash out their differences, clear up any misunderstandings and apologize (or not) for bad behavior; but will it all be taken in stride, or will some ladies be hung out to dry? Later, the pressure is on when the Bachelor himself, Clayton, steps into the hot seat—these women aren't holding back! Plus, a few special surprises and everyone's favorite—bloopers! Buckle up, because it's all about to go down when a special two-night "Bachelor" event begins with "The Bachelor: Women Tell All," MONDAY, MARCH 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Part two of ‘The Bachelor’ finale picks up with Clayton hoping to get another shot with Susie after her exit. Follow along here as all the drama unfolds one last time!

Clayton Echard’s season comes to a dramatic end during the March 15 finale of The Bachelor and After The Final Rose special. Part one of the finale ended with Clayton deciding he wanted to see if he could give things another shot with Susie Evans. Luckily, Susie is still in Iceland. Jesse Palmer arrives at her hotel room and lets her know what’s going on, offering her the opportunity to sit down with Clayton to talk things out.

Susie agrees to meet with Clayton. “I was really shocked by how everything ended,” Susie admits. “The way you treated me, the way you turned, that’s when my mentality on you changed. I couldn’t even defend myself. I felt so vulnerable. I felt like that night you made me question my inner voice, my intuition, everything. I felt like an awful person. It was humiliating, if I’m being honest. You made me feel wrong and bad and that was the heartbreak.”

Clayton apologizes for how he reacted to Susie being upset by him sleeping with two other women and tell them he loved them. He pleads with her to give their love another chance. However, Susie is not ready to make a decision just yet. She thanks Clayton for being genuine and apologizing, but lets him know that she has to think on it. Meanwhile, Clayton knows that he has to end things with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia so he can invest everything in Susie.

“I realize I’ve caused so much pain,” Clayton tells Gabby and Rachel together. “I wish I could take it all back. I absolutely saw a future with both of you and told you I loved you and I meant all of that. I realize it’s not feasibly possible for me to be in love with three women like I said I was. Everybody deserve to have someone give them 100 percent of their heart. Unfortunately, I can’t be that person for either of you. My heart’s no longer here. It’s with Susie. I’m so very sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt you and I hope you can forgive me one day.”

Gabby stormed out on Clayton and said she was done with him. He followed her out, and she was able to say her piece and express her anger. When Clayton asked Gabby to walk her out, she flat out told him, “no.”

