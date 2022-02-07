Gabby Windey: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Falling For Clayton

On this week’s episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ Gabby Windey will have one of the highly-coveted one-on-one dates with Clayton Echard.

Clayton Echard and his ladies are headed to Canada on the Feb. 7 episode of The Bachelor. Previews show that the first lucky lady to get an international date is Gabby Windey. “I could not be more excited to be spending time with Gabby,” Clayton says in a sneak peek, where playing some “no rules” street hockey together.

The date gives Gabby a chance to see another side of Clayton, and she definitely likes what she sees. “When he started being all goofy, I was like, ‘Whoa!’ I love seeing that side of him,” she says. “It’s such a good feeling. I’m having, honestly, so much fun. I was so nervous at first, but with Clayton, it feels really easy and natural.” Learn more about Gabby below.

1. Gabby Was An NFL Cheerleader

Gabby was a cheerleader for the Devner Broncos from the 2016 season until the 2020 season. She received the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award in 2021, becoming the first woman to earn the honor, which is generally given to NFL players. Gabby’s work as a nurse solidified her as a “model representative for young student-athletes across the nation,” according to the organization.

2. Gabby Has Dated 2 Other Men From Bachelor Nation

In college, Gabby dated Dean Unglert, who was on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. “She was, like, one of my main exes,” Dean confirmed in Oct. 2021. “She was my girlfriend from college. Producers called me and were like, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of casting this person, what do you think of her? We know you dated ten years go.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s great. If she gets selected for the show, she’ll either win the show or she’ll be the next Bachelorette.’ I firmly believe that.”

Another one of Gabby’s exes is Blake Horstmann from Becca Kufrin’s season. The pair dated for a few months, according to Blake, who went public with the news in Oct. 2021. “Gabby was a good friend of one of my very good friends from college. They were roommates,” he explained. “I met Gabby long before I was on The Bachelorette. I want to say maybe 2015 or 2016. We hung out for a little bit, so I know her very well.”

However, in Jan. 2022, Gabby clarified that she knew Blake, but said that they never dated. “We never actually went on a date,” Gabby claimed. “There was no drinks paid for. No dinner paid for. He’s definitely friends of friends, you know, we had spent time together and stuff, but no, like, official dating. No really kind of formal, no exclusivity, and again, it was a really long time ago.”

3. Gabby Is A Nurse

Gabby works as an ICU nurse. Her LinkedIn says that she is employed at the University of Colorado Hospital. She was on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic due to her career. “We’re all leaning on each oher and it really becomes a new normal kind of fast,” she admitted in 2020. “All of healthcare is ever-changing because we’re always trying to make sure we’re doing things the best way, which comes with evidence-based practice and re-evaluating the way we’re doing things. So we are used to change, but it’s hard, and of course, it’s different because of the seriousness of it and how many people it’s affecting.”

4. What Is Gabby Looking For In A Man?

“Gabby is looking for a man with quiet confidence,” her ABC bio reads. “She doesn’t have a physical type, but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

5. Gabby Is A Dog Mom

Gabby is the proud mom of a goldendoodle dog named Leonardo. She says that it’s “non-negotiable” that her future partner is on-board with Leonardo because they are a “package deal.”